The A21 is closed in both directions between the A265 and A2100 near Battle (north) due to a multiple vehicle collision resulting in significant debris

Sussex Police are in attendance.

Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

Traffic is diverted via local roads.

Follow the hollow circle for southbound

Exit the A21 into the B2089 Park Lane and travel eastwards towards Cripps Corner. At Cripps Corner, it will continue on B2089 towards the junction with the A28 at Broad Oak Brede where it will then turn westwards into the A28 and travel towards Hastings returning to the A21 at Ebdens Hill.

Follow the hollow square for northbound

Exit the A21 at Ebdens Hill into the A28 then follow the reverse of the coast bound route.