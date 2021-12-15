A 12-year-old girl who was attacked in Liverpool city centre died from a stab wound to her neck, an inquest has heard
You may also like
Two more young people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Rayon Pennycook in Corby
Police officers were called just before 7pm on Tuesday, May 25, to Constable Road to reports that a boy had been stabbed. Sadly, and despite the best...
Thousand of People left in the dark after major power cut hits in Maidstone
Over 2,500 house have been plunged into darkness across 20 postcodes this evening following a major power outage in Kent. Homes lost heating and light just...
Burglars Rob Portsmouth Church in Overnight Raid
A Portsmouth church has fallen victim to burglars in an overnight break-in. Thieves forced entry to St James’ Church in Milton Road last night and made...
A man has been charged after a seven-year-old girl was grabbed on a street in Camberwell
Clifford Daley, 33 of Southwark was charged on Saturday, 24 October with child abduction and possession of cannabis. He will appear in custody at Croydon...
Police are urgently searching for Leslie Buck, 44, who has been reported missing from the Emsworth area
Leslie was last seen around 7.30pm on Saturday (29 May) and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare. Leslie is described as a white male...
A new photo showing distinctive tattoos has been released by Kent Police officers investigating a rape in Chatham
The image has been released as part of a renewed appeal by officers investigating the serious sexual assault, which was committed against a child. It is...
Portsmouth stalker Paul Nelson released from prison
A ‘devious’stalker behind Spotted Portsmouth who plagued a woman’s life has been released from prison we can reveal. Obsessed Paul Nelson, 47, formerly of...
One pulled from mud in Warash
The Hillhead Coastguard search and Rescue team have been in action this afternoon working with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance...
Police have made four arrests following a nasty attack on a boy in #Pitsea
Police have made four arrests following an assault on a boy in #Pitsea. Officers were called shortly after 1.55pm today, Monday 24 August, with reports a...
The NHS will never ask you to send money directly to a bank account, or make a payment using Bitcoin
The NHS will never ask you to send money directly to a bank account, or make a payment using Bitcoin. If you would like to donate to the NHS you can do so via...
Second person dies after fatal Orpington house fire
Detectives investigating a house fire in Orpington can confirm a second person has died. [ytp_video source=”P3hF_HbBcTQ”] Police were called to an...
Dishing out Speeding Fines to a Six Year old is not the normal line of Duty
Dishing out speeding fines to six-year-olds at a Hot Wheels themed birthday party is not in the normal line of duty for Traffic Sergeant Geoff Longstaff...
Police Probe launched for missing Mum of Three Louise Brown
Kent Police have launched an investigations following the disappearance of stay at home mum of three Louise Brown. Concerned friends posted in the early...
UPDATED: Whipps Cross Hospital have declared a major incident following the hospital being flooded and losing power
Whipps Cross Hospital has declared a Major incident due to flooding, a loss of power and backup generators. The site is closed to ambulances and the Urgent...
UPDATED:A teenager has been stabbed in the neck twice near the Co-op on Billet Road in Walthamstow
Officers from the Met Police have been called Billet Road in Walthamstow this afternoon following a life-changing stabbing. Road closures and a crime scene is...
A ‘cold and dangerous’ man has been jailed for life following a stranger attack on a young woman in Cardiff
Craig Walters, who also goes by Craig Watts and Craig Whites, was identified by using Facial Recognition on a CCTV image taken from a bus he had been...
Two further arrests in Milton Keynes double murder probe
Officers investigating the murders of Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice in Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, in October, have this morning (11/12) made two further...
Police are investigating damage caused to a Defibrillator in a Sussex village
On Saturday morning 1 October the Defribillator, at the pavilion in the King George V car park in Allington Road, Newick, was found to have been damaged and...
A man who pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving in Southwark has been sent to prison for 32 months
A man who pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving in Southwark has been sent to prison for 32 months. Jack Headley Gough, 28, from Welling, pleaded guilty...
A woman has been arrested in #Handsworth as part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.
The 38-year-old was arrested this morning (Tuesday 24 November) under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2006 (commission, preparation and instigation of acts...
Men charged with attempted murder and drugs offences Published on: 24 May 2018, 11:27 a.m. Detectives in Southampton have charged two men with attempted murder...
A prolific sex offender has been sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment after admitting a number of offences involving five children
A prolific sex offender has been sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment after admitting a number of offences involving five children. Michael Funnell was...
Yellow weather warning issued for Kent and South East
A spell of strong winds is expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales which might lead to travel disruption. Some delays to road, rail, air...
Gosport Mum’s desperate appeal for missing son
A desperate mother has appealed for help in finding her missing son who has seemingly disappeared without trace. Liam Coombes has not been seen since Tuesday...