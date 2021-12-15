A 12-year-old girl who was attacked in Liverpool city centre died from a stab wound to her neck, an inquest has heard
Officers investigating a serious assault that took place on a wooded path leading from Monks Way to Octavia Road have arrested a teenage boy
A 15-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been questioned by officers and released on police bail while our...
Fire crews called to blaze at Lyndhurst Hotel
Fire crews from Lyndhurst,Brockenhurst,Beaulieu and Redbridge are in attendance at a pumps 4 fire at a hotel in Lyndhurst crews where called out just after 3am...
A serial woman beater from Torquay who viciously attacked his girlfriend and her 12 year-old son has been jailed
Robert Beer locally known as ‘Bobby’ of Torquay appeared at Exeter Crown Court where he was sentenced to two years and one month relating to a charge of...
A man has been charged with the murder of a 44-year-old man in Lambeth in July
Arturas Ptickinas 28 of Norwood High Street, SE27, has been charged with the murder of Mauricio ‘Maurice’ Nascimento from Croydon. Ptickinas is due...
Detectives investigating the death of five year old Logan Mwangi from Sarn, Bridgend have charged three people.
Some News just Breaking : John Cole, 39, from Sarn, Bridgend, has been charged with murder. Cole, Angharad Williamson, 30, also from Sarn, and a 13-year-old...
Footage filmed by prisoners within the walls of HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire were mobile are meant to be banned despite this inmates managed to film this...
Woman Attacked and bag stolen in Maidstone
Witnesses are sought after a woman reported being robbed in Maidstone. The offence took place on a footpath leading from County Hall to Lower Boxley Road...
A teenager has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Levi Ernest-Morrison in Sydenham
Police say the teenager who can’t be named for legal reasons aged 17 was arrested on Wednesday, 14 April. He was remanded in custody to appear at...
The IW Ambulance Service has paid tribute to the incredible support they have received from partner agencies over the past year by presenting them each with a framed photograph commemorating the mutual aid received by the service
A presentation made to representatives from St. John Ambulance, Hovertravel, Hampshire and IOW Fire and Rescue Service and the Military has been held to...
Officers attended and found a male suffering stab wounds on Stepney High Street in East London
Police were called at approximately 7.45pm on Tuesday, 9 March to reports of a group fighting near to the church on Stepney High Street, E1. Officers...
Coastguard rescue helicopter and RNLI lifeboat have been scrambled to assist in a emergency rescue operation, off Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight this afternoon...
Detectives investigating an incident which occurred in the vicinity of Whitehall on 14 June have charged a fourth person
Alexander Peat, 34, of Felsham Road, SW15 was charged on Saturday, 28 August, with an offence under Section 4A of the Public Order Act, (using threatening or...
Isle of Wight Supermarkets run dry of Fuel
Two major supermarket garages on the Isle of Wight have run dry of fuel for a third time this month. Drivers are facing the juggling challenge of travelling to...
A man who was fatally stabbed in Croydon has been named as 22-year-old Lavaun Witter
Police were called at approximately 8.10pm on Friday, 5 February, following an incident at a residential address on Wisbeach Road, SE25. Officers and...
Rescue operation turns into body recovery on River Medway in Maidstone
A major rescue operation has now turned into a recovery operation we can reveal Firefighters from Kent Fire and rescue along with paramedics from South East...
A man has been charged with the robbery and manslaughter of an elderly woman
A man has been charged with the robbery and manslaughter of an elderly woman, 19 years after she died. Junior Young, 37 of no fixed abode, has been charged by...
Major Search off Hayling Island for vulnerable’ missing person
A massive land and sea search is being carried out for a ‘vulnerable’ missing person on Hayling Island this morning. Coastguard teams, police...
The Government will continue to pay funding to local authorities for the free entitlements for two, three and four-year-olds, providing reassurance for early...
Man Nearly Kicked to Death in Portsmouth Assault
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary want to identify these men as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Portsmouth. Police received a report at...
A man who coughed in the face of one of our officers before laughing and stating that he had Covid has been jailed for a total of one year
Jamie Forbes, 43, of St Denys Close, South Killingholme, admitted committing the assault on Sunday, 6 December – for which he was sentenced to 10 weeks in...
Emergency services called following farming accident in Sellinge
Emergency Services called to a serious farming accident in Sellinge between Ashford and Folkestone in a field near Harringe Lane. Air ambulance has also been...
Man charged with firearms offences in pre Notting Hill carnival operation
Operation Mansion was a pre-planned operation targeting drug dealers on the “Friary Park Estate”. It was a coordinated operation led by West Area Proactive...
Man Wanted by Police after Smashing Betting Shop Window in Southampton
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after the door of a betting shop was smashed in Southampton. Officers were called to Corals...