Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at a residential address in Hounslow

Police were called at 5.22pm on Monday, 13 December to reports of an unresponsive man at a property in Chatsworth Crescent, Hounslow.



Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 48-year-old man with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been notified and while formal identification has not taken place, officers are confident that the deceased is Jacek Staszczyk.



We await the findings of a post-mortem examination that commenced on Tuesday, 14 December.



Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating and would like to speak with anyone who has information about Jacek’s movements in the 48 hours prior to him being found dead.



Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “Sadly Jacek lost his life in what was an act of violence and we are determined to do everything in our power to bring the person or people responsible to justice. Our thoughts are with Jacek’s family at this difficult time.



“I would encourage anyone who saw or spoke to Jacek anytime between 6pm on Saturday, 11 December to 5pm on Monday, 13 December to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“Maybe you saw him in the company of someone or heard or noticed a disturbance?

“I would also urge anyone who was driving in the Chatsworth Crescent or Heath Road areas in Hounslow, at the above mentioned times, to check their dash cam footage. Any information you have, no matter how small, may really help us with our investigation.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Thrower, from the West Area Command Unit, said: “We understand that the public will be shocked to hear about this senseless loss of life.

“While there is nothing to suggest this incident presents a wider threat to the community, we will be deploying additional officers in the coming days to provide reassurance.

“I would urge anyone with concerns to speak to our officers. They’re here to help and to make sure people feel safe and secure.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205 or police on 101 quoting CAD 5719/13DEC. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone with any images or footage relevant to the investigation is asked to upload them by visiting the online major incident portal.