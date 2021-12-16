Murder investigation launched in Kingston after man is stabbed to death suspected of queue jumping in a Kebab Shop

Emergency services were called at around 7pm on Wednesday, 15 December to reports of a man found with stab injuries in Surbiton Road, Kingston.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man in his teens collapsed outside a kebab shop despite the best efforts of Police and Paramedics, he was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A local Kebab shop worker who asked not to be named served the dead man moments before the attack.

He revealed that he was man aged about 18 to 20 in the shop and purchase chips left the shop and came back moments later saying he had been stabbed. He was bleeding from his side really badly. My staff tried to help the man but it looked too late.

He collapsed outside near the bus stop. We called the police and they came with the ambulance. I didn’t see the knifeman just the man saying he was bleeding pleading for help. The Paramedics then started to work on the man pumping his chest.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at 19:07hrs on Wednesday, 15 December to reports of a man found with stab injuries in Surbiton Road, Kingston.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man [no further details]. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. At this early stage of the investigation, there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6557/15Dec.