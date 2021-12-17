London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe has spoken of his profound sadness after the tragic death of four children at a house fire in Sutton this evening

He said: “This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire. Fire crews arrived quickly and located the children inside the property.

They were brought out of the house and given immediate emergency care. The welfare of our staff involved in this incident is very important to us and all of them will be offered counselling as a priority.”

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the house fire on Collingwood Road in Sutton. The first fire crews on scene were faced with an intense blaze throughout the whole of the ground floor.