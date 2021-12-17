First Picture of the “Quads” Killed after being left homealone in Sutton House blaze

Four young children have died following reports of a house fire in Sutton this evening.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade shortly after 7pm on Thursday, 16 December to reports of a fire at a residential address on Collingwood Road in Sutton.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

The fire was extinguished and four children – two 3-year-old boys and two 4-year-old boys – were recovered from the address. The boys are all related.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to two south London hospitals. Very sadly, all four were pronounced dead.

Next of kin are aware and will be provided with specialist support.

Road closures are in place and emergency services remain at the scene.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in police custody.