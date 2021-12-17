Mum Deveca Rose arrested by police for child neglect as four boys died in Sutton House Fire

Four young children have died following reports of a house fire in Sutton this evening.

The brothers, named by neighbours and in tributes as Kyson, Bryson, Keyton and Logan were pulled from the inferno in Sutton by firefighters but could not be saved despite frantic resuscitation attempts in the street at just before 7 pm The Mother who has been arrested also pictured has been named as Deveca Rose.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade shortly on Thursday, 16 December to reports of a fire at a residential address on Collingwood Road in Sutton.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

The fire was extinguished and four children – two 3-year-old boys and two 4-year-old boys – were recovered from the address. The boys are all related.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to two south London hospitals. Very sadly, all four were pronounced dead.

Next of kin are aware and will be provided with specialist support.

Road closures are in place and emergency services remain at the scene.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in police custody.