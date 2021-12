Officers followed the vehicle from the Coxheath area shortly after midnight on Tuesday 14 December.

It failed to stop but was brought to a stop after a stinger device was placed in Tovil Road.

The three occupants of the vehicle then left the scene on foot but were promptly arrested.

Two men aged 20 and 24 from Maidstone and a 17-year-old boy, also from Maidstone were taken into custody on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. All three were later released pending further investigation.