A series of investigations have been launched after four people died and a fifth person was critically injured on London’s roads within a 24 hour period on 17 and 18 December

Fatal collisions in Cricklewood, Northolt, Southall and Chadwell Heath led to the deaths of two pedestrians and two motorcyclists. Another motorcyclist was critically injured in Bromley.

Chief Inspector Lora John of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command said: “Each of these incidents is being investigated separately by dedicated officers.

The circumstances in each case are different and none of the collisions are believed to be directly linked. “However, the overall picture is disturbing and tragic.

My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives. They will be supported by specialist police officers in the difficult days and months ahead. “In two of the incidents, drivers did not remain at the scene. Urgent enquiries are underway to trace them. “The Met is committed to working with partners and the public to ensure that London’s roads are safe for everyone. Days like these are challenging and upsetting, demonstrating clearly how much needs to be done by all of us to stop this needless loss of life.” Cricklewood collision Police were called at 04:39hrs on Friday, 17 December, to a collision on Edgware Road in the vicinity of Cricklewood Bus Garage.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. At this early stage it does not appear that any other vehicle was involved, however officers need to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or captured it on dashcam, CCTV or other cameras.

If you can assist, please call 020 8246 9820 ref 882/17dec. Northolt collision Police were called at 19:45hrs on Friday, 17 December, to a bus in collision with a pedestrian in Mandeville Road, Northolt. The male pedestrian – a 16-year-old boy – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus stopped at the scene. There has been no arrest. Anyone with dashcam footage and any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 020 8246 9820, ref 6587/17dec.

Chadwell Heath collision Police were called at 21:21hrs on Friday 17 November, to reports of a car in collision with a motorcyclist at Hainault Road, Chadwell Heath. The 20-year-old male motorcyclist later died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the car, a grey Audi TT, made off on foot and urgent enquiries are under way to trace them. The vehicle has not been reported lost or stolen. There has been no arrest at this stage. Anyone with information or dashcam footage and any witnesses are asked to call police on 020 8597 4874, ref 7301/17dec.

Southall collision Police were called at 1.55am on Saturday, 18 December, to a critically injured male in West Avenue near the junction with Carlyle Avenue, Southall. The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this early stage, officers believe the man had been struck by a vehicle, which did not stop. An urgent investigation is underway to establish the circumstances. Anyone with information or who may have captured dashcam footage to assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101, ref 662/18dec.

Bromley collision In addition to the four fatal collisions, a motorcyclist is in a critical condition following a collision in Bromley. Police were called at 7.25pm on 17 December to a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Masons Hill, Bromley.

The 28 year-old motorcycle rider was taken to hospital where his condition has been assessed as life-threatening. The driver of the car remained at the scene and no arrest has been made. Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the police on 101 ref 6405/17Dec.

Chief Inspector John reiterated the police appeal for witnesses. She said: “Extensive investigative work is underway, which includes a forensic examination of scenes and analysis of CCTV. Each of these separate investigations will be thorough and painstaking. “In addition, the accounts of witnesses and information from members of the public are crucial, especially in those cases where drivers have not remained at scenes. It is vital also that any evidence from dashcams or other devices is made available to police. “Please do get in touch if you can assist these investigations. Or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.”