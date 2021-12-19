Officers are continuing to appeal for information after a man was charged over a robbery and collision in Sittingbourne

At around 4.50pm on Saturday 11 December 2021, a man was reportedly robbed of his car in London Road before it was involved in a two-vehicle collision.

No serious injuries were reported in the first collision, following which another attempted robbery was reported of another car nearby.

John Brazil has since been charged with robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and dangerous driving in relation to the incident.

The 32-year-old, of The Street, Ickham, Canterbury, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 13 December 2021 and was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 10 January 2022.

A 45-year-old man Sittingbourne was also arrested following the incident and he has been released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Thursday 6 January 2022.

An investigation is ongoing, and officers believe there were witnesses to the incident who have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which may assist, is asked to call Kent Police on 01795 419119 quoting 46/255503/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.