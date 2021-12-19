A man, reported to police after he was seen wearing T-shirts supporting proscribed terrorist groups, has been sentenced in relation to offences under the Terrorism Act

Feras Al Jayoosi, 34, of Swindon was observed on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 June wearing two T-shirts in Golders Green in north London – one bearing the logo of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, and the other with the Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades logo. Both are proscribed terrorist organisations.

The sightings were reported to police, and officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) launched an investigation.

Detectives were able to quickly identify Al Jayoosi as the person wearing the T-shirts, and he was arrested at his home address two days later, on Friday, 11 June.

Further enquiries revealed he had worn the Hamas Izz al-Din al-Qassem Brigades T-shirt in Swindon on Sunday, 30 May.

He was charged on Wednesday, 27 October.

Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Al Jayoosi’s actions caused a great deal of concern within local communities, and an investigation was quickly launched as a result of a call to police.

“This case further underlines how important information from communities is to our work, and how seriously we take reports of this nature.

“I would urge anyone with concerns or suspicions about crime, or indeed any potential terrorist activity in their neighbourhood to call police – we will listen, and we will act.”

Anyone with information about suspicious activity or concerns can contact police, in confidence, via 0800 789 321, or report it via the Action Counters Terrorism (ACT) website.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 12 November, Al Jayoosi admitted to four charges of wearing an article, namely a T-shirt, in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he was a supporter of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 13(1) and (3) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He was subsequently sentenced at the same court on Friday 17 December to 16 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years. Al Jayoosi was also sentenced to undertake 60 days rehabilitation, carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and will be subject to two-year exclusion order in the NW11 postcode area, meaning he will be committing an offence if he enters that area during that period. He was also ordered to pay £160 costs and £128 Court fees.