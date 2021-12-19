Following a search of the area, a short time later officers arrested two men from Cliffe, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Witnesses and dashcam footage are sought by officers investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and vehicle in Cliff.

Kent Police was called at 2.25am on Saturday 18 December 2021 to a report of an injured man near Station Road.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the man was found to have injuries consistent of being involved in a road traffic collision, however no vehicle had stopped at the scene.

The victim, aged 27, was declared deceased at the scene and his next of kin was informed.

Following a search of the area, a short time later officers arrested two men, aged 28 and 32, from Cliffe, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. A vehicle was also recovered.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a man walking along the B2000 before the collision.

They would also like to hear from witnesses who saw a grey VW Scirocco van in the area either before or after the collision. Anyone with mobile, CCTV or dashcam footage is also sought.

If you can assist the investigation call the appeals line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk quoting reference DS/144/21.