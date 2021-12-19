Charges have been authorised against a man by officers investigating an incident involving a child in Sittingbourne

Harry Morris, 24, has been charged with child abduction and sexually assaulting a child under 13 years old.

Mr Morris, of Peregrine Drive, Sittingbourne, was charged following an allegation that a man approached a girl in an alleyway off Rectory Road at around 8.15am on Wednesday 8 December 2021.

After a short verbal exchange, the suspect is said to have briefly grabbed her before running from the area. The girl was uninjured.

As part of the investigation, CCTV images were released as part of a witness appeal.

Mr Morris was arrested on Thursday 17 December and charged with the offences on Saturday 18 December.

He is due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 December.

As part of the investigation officers previously arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the incident. He was bailed until 4 January 2022.