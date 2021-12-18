Kairo is missing from the Wimbledon area
You may also like
Victims of London Bridge Terror attack named by Police
A man and woman who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday, 29 November have been formally identified as Jack Merritt, 25, of...
Police appeal after Road Rage attack in Basingstoke
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward about a road rage incident that took place on the Basingstoke Ring Road. A 64-year-old woman was driving...
Rain to hit the South Coast after nearly four weeks
After 25 days without any rain, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight could finally see the heavens open on up on Saturday- but it’s by no means definite.
Police are appealing for help to identify a man following an unprovoked assault in Hackney
On Friday, 20 August, police received a third party report of an assault that occurred on Stamford Hill at the junction with Colberg Road at...
Detectives investigating a murder in Haringey have made a third arrest
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday, 22 February on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a north London police station. Police were called...
Police Hunt Laser Pen Yobs who have targeted Southampton Airport Planes
A number of incidents have been reported to Police in relation to the use of high powered green laser pens. No-one has been injured and Hampshire Constabulary...
Man has been charged with possession and the supply of firearms
A man has been charged with possession and the supply of firearms after a National Crime Agency operation in Norfolk. 44-year-old Jurijs Ragozins from Kings...
Fire Crews Called To Tackle Blaze In Portsmouth
Fire crews were called just before 8pm (Tuesday) to a fire in Hayling Avenue in Baffins, Portsmouth, this evening after a fire in a wheelie bin spread to the...
Police close the A2 after overturned vehicle between Wincheap and Bridge in Kent
Kent Police was called at 8.20am on Saturday 27 November 2021 to reports a car had overturned while travelling on the A2 coast-bound between Wincheap and...
Police probe arson attack in Basingstoke
A joint investigation has been launched following an arson attack at a residential property in Basingstoke. The incident occurred between 1.42pm and 1.50pm on...
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury
Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a one-month-old baby in Newbury. Officers were called to an address in Fountain...
Coastguard teams called to Niton
Coastguard search and rescue teams from Bembridge and Ventnor have been called to assist the Islands ambulance service this afternoon. (Sunday August 5th)...
Three people will appear at Truro Crown Court on Tuesday, 15 December charged with offences linked to ‘County Lines’
This follows an investigation by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command carried out under Operation Orochi – the Met’s operation to tackle criminals who...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman, aged in her 50s, in Loughton
Police were called to Grosvenor Drive shorty before 12.15am today (Friday) to reports a woman in her 50s had been in collision with a vehicle. She was...
Police in the West Midlands are hunting this man after a house was set on fire while a woman and two children were inside in #Northfield
Police in the West Midlands are hunting this man after a house was set on fire while a woman and two children were inside in #Northfield on Monday morning (13...
Island CO-OP’s ban local paper after racist rant
Southern Co-op have led the way and listened to their customers after outrage over Racist and Homophobic Rant. Many have complained to Co-op and asked for the...
Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A31 in East Dorset have arrested a man. Dorset Police was called at 8.46am on Tuesday 30 April...
Police name teen in fatal Islington stabbing
A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in Islington. Police were called to Holland Walk, N19, on Monday, 25...
Police throw South East London Park into Lockdown
Officers from the Met Police major crime team have thrown a local South East London Park into lockdown following the discovery of a body. The grim discovery...
Police dog Ludo tracks down man who failed to stop for police in Shepperton
A police dog (PD) used his tracking skills to find a man who failed to stop for police in Shepperton early this morning (10 May). The man had been seen driving...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a suspected arson at a block of flats in St Peter\’s Road, Basingstoke
The fire broke out at around 3.45am on November 8 at the block, which is at the junction of St Peter’s Road and Charles Street. No-one was injured in...
Child remains a critical condition following a collision in Newham
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in Newham which has left a child in a critical condition. Police were called at 7...
CCTV image released as suspect in Ashford Burglar
Do you recognise this man? Police believe he may be able to help us with our enquiries into an attempted burglary in #Ashford. Between 3pm and 3.20pm on...
The family of a “gorgeous” two-year-old boy who died in hospital after being found critically injured in Bridgend have paid tribute to him
Reid Steele died at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on Thursday afternoon after being found at a house in the Welsh town, and police are treating the...