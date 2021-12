Police were called at around 7.45pm on Friday, 17 December, to reports of a bus in collision with a pedestrian in Mandeville Road, Northolt.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to establish his identity.

There has been no arrest.

Road closures are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101, ref CAD 6587/17dec