The public are being urged to come forward with information as the investigation into the fatal stabbing of a man in Peckham continues

Officers responded to reports of a fight outside House of Ramish 2 barber’s on Choumert Road, SE15 at around 3.15pm on Friday, 17 December.

27-year-old Jobari Gooden was found at the location with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The incident took place in the middle of a parade of shops in the afternoon and detectives therefore believe it is likely to have been witnessed by a significant number of people.

They have launched an online portal to allow members of the public to submit evidence and are encouraging anyone who saw the fight, the stabbing or anyone who has other information about what took place to come forward.

There is also the option to provide evidence anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers by phone or online.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, the senior investigating officer, said: “My thoughts, first and foremost, are with Jobari’s family. We will continue to offer them every support.

“This attack took place in the early afternoon and in the middle of Peckham Rye. We know the area was busy, with people going to the shops or the market. I expect that many people saw the fight, the knife that was used and the subsequent fatal attack.

“We desperately need those people to come forward. I understand that to do so may be daunting but it could also be the step that helps us bring those responsible for Jobari’s murder to justice.

“Our officers are experienced and will treat any information sensitively. If you know anything that could help us, please make that call or go online and tell us what you know.”

Additional officers will be deployed to the area where the incident took place to provide reassurance in the coming days.

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Smith, from the local policing team in Southwark, said: “Our thoughts are with Jobari’s family as they come to terms with this loss. To have a loved one taken from them in these circumstances just days before Christmas is devastating.

“We understand that the community will be shocked at the brazenness of such an attack, taking place as it did in the afternoon on a busy shopping street.

“We share that shock and would like to reassure residents that officers will be in the area in the coming days, providing a visible policing presence and ensuring local people can go about their business safely and without fear of violence.

“I’d urge anyone who has concerns to speak to officers. They are there to help and to provide reassurance in whatever way they can.”

Information can be provided to police in the following ways:

Major Incident Portal

Calling 101and providing the reference 4252/17DEC.

Calling Crimetoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visiting the Crimestoppers website.