Crews arrived to find a woman trapped in one of the vehicles with injuries to shoulder and knee. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue gear to gain access to the woman, who was transferred into the care of SECAmb paramedics. Crews made the scene safe.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving three cars on the A21 at Lamberhurst
You may also like
A body has been located in the search for a missing boy in the River Thames
Officers were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday (31/5) at around 3pm, to reports that a teenage boy had entered...
Police concerned for missing Woking Man David Dobson
Surrey Police is appealing for the public’s help in locating missing Woking man David Dobson. David, 30, and of no fixed abode, was last seen in Woking prior...
David Lee, 58 was last seen on the morning of Monday 14th June in Wembley
He was due to attend work in the Tower Hill area but didn’t arrive. Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. If seen please contact 999...
A 43-year-old man has been jailed for thirteen-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to firearms offences
A 43-year-old man has been jailed for thirteen-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to firearms offences. Keon Campbell has been jailed after appearing...
Witnesses to a serious assault at a pub in Folkestone are being encouraged to come forward
The victim, a man in his 40s, had been sitting at a table outside the Black Bull on Canterbury Road, where a disturbance broke out between 10.45pm and...
Sixteen year old stabbed in busy Newington Causeway
Police were called at approximately 4.10 pm on Saturday, 8 May following reports of a male stabbed on a bus in Newington Causeway, Officers and London...
HMS Queen Elizabeth Arrival Spark Traffic Disruption
HMS Queen Elizabeth’s arrival at 7.10am tomorrow looks set to cause major traffic disruption as the City Council implements road closures in anticipation of...
Woman cut free from car following crash near Canterbury
A woman has been cut free from car following crash near Canterbury Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a three-vehicle crash on the A28 near the...
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a collision on the M27 have released a tribute to him. Joseph Watts, 26, of Lee Lane in Lee, Romsey, was pronounced...
There has been a reported air crash near to #Goodwood Aerodrome
West Sussex Highways says a road closure is in place along New Road following a police request. More details as we get them.
Police investigating suspected kidnapping in Brighton
Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspected kidnapping in Brighton. About 7.21pm on Thursday 12 March, a small black hatchback car is reported to have...
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a vulnerable man missing from Kennington are renewing appeals for information from the public amid fears he may have come to harm
Searches continue to locate Edward Baller, 79, who left his flat in North Kensington, W10, at approximately 12pm on Saturday, 28 August, to visit a flat...
A suspected robber has been charged with two offences in Medway
A suspected robber has been charged with two offences in Medway. Kent Police was called on 15 July 2020 after a man reported being approached by a person...
Town Councillors Daughter pleas to knife charges
A Lake town Councillor daughter has pleaded guilty to possessing a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, wounding with intent and assaulting a...
Top Cop now in charge of Terrorism
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon has been appointed as the new Senior National Coordinator (SNC) for counter terrorism policing. DAC Haydon was...
London drug dealer jailed after trying flood Portsmouth with drugs
On Monday (11 March) a London man was jailed for three years and nine months for drugs offences in Portsmouth. Thomas Okumu morning of Barncroft Close...
Assaults on police officers and ambulance staff in Chatham have led to an offender being jailed for 19 months
Aaron Trotter committed the assaults after Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a residential home and, while in custody, racially abused a policeman on...
A doorstep criminal who pretended to be a plumber has been jailed for stealing cash from a Maidstone pensioner. At around 5pm on 4 September 2018, John...
New Coronavirus Restrictions – Statement from PCC Keith Hunt from Humberside Police
As we enter another period of lockdown it is very evident that the threat of Covid 19 remains as real as it ever was. The rising death toll, after a period of...
Three Vehicle Pile Up involving a Lorry on the M27 Near Portsmouth
A driver has been left seriously injured following a three vehicle pile on the Westbound M27 near Portsmouth this afternoon. The incident involving Two...
Sixteen year old boy rushed to hospital after stabbing attack in Camden
Police were called at around 6pm on Tuesday evening to reports of a group of youths fighting. One of those involved in the fight has been stabbed on Camden...
Student medic killed in 999 call in West Midlands
It is with great sadness that West Midlands Ambulance Service has confirmed the death of a university student paramedic who has died following a collision...
Police Charge Southampton Man following attempted Murder Arrest
A man has been charged following an incident in Southampton earlier this week. Steven Walden, 22, of Acacia Road, Southampton, has been charged with the...
A firearms supplier who kept an arsenal of lethal weapons in his house, including in his daughter’s bedroom, has been jailed for eight years
Darren Dixon, 32, from Kentish Town, London, was arrested in October 2019, following a joint investigation by the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police...