A21 BREAKING KENT LAMBERHURST

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a crash involving three cars on the A21 at Lamberhurst

December 19, 2021
1 Min Read

Crews arrived to find a woman trapped in one of the vehicles with injuries to shoulder and knee. Firefighters used hydraulic rescue gear to gain access to the woman, who was transferred into the care of SECAmb paramedics. Crews made the scene safe.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp