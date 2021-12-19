A man, aged in his 70s, has been arrested on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson
You may also like
Portsea Robbers Swag Seized In Police Raid
Police are trying to trace the owners of a large amount of watches and jewellery that officers have seized as part of an investigation. They found over 200...
Police Constable Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard
Police Constable Wayne Couzens has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard. He also admits responsibility for killing her but is yet to be...
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism
Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, assisted by colleagues from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, executed warrants at...
Man dies after being dragged along by lorry from Southampton in Dagenham
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage after a man died in a collision in Dagenham. Police were called at approximately...
The M1 in Hertfordshire has been closed following a serious multi-vehicle collision
The M1 in Hertfordshire is closed northbound between J8 (near St Albans) and J9 due to a serious multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services including...
Wet Suit Wearing woman pulled from Isle of Wight Beach left fighting for her life
Paramedics from the Isle of Wight Ambulance service have been called to the Colwell Bay beach on the Isle of Wight after a life less woman was dragged from the...
Two county line dealers have been jailed after they sent bulk text messages to users in Tunbridge Wells offering class A drugs for sale. Officers from Kent...
Man arrested by armed officers in Folkestone
Armed officers have been called to an address in Folkestone after a man was seen with a weapon, Kent Police said. They were called just before 10:15am to Black...
Road Rage attack ends in fatal stabbing of Takieddine Boudhane in Finsbury Park
Detectives continue to appeal for information and witnesses following a fatal stabbing in Finsbury Park. Police were called at approximately 6.50pm on Friday...
A drug supplier who used encrypted messaging service Encrochat to sell cocaine has been sentenced to 10 years in prison
It following an investigation by the joint National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police Organised Crime Partnership (OCP). Under Operation Venetic – the UK...
Witnesses are being urged to come forward following three similar robberies in Ashford on Friday 3 December 2021
The first incident took place in an alleyway alongside the Heathfield Estate near to Canterbury Road at around 7.40am. A woman in her mid to late 40s was...
Police appeal after Vauxhall Collision
Officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on Wandsworth Road SW8. Police were called...
Prison for man who threatened security guard with a knife
A man who threatened a security guard with a knife while stealing alcohol from a shop has been jailed. Police received a 999 call from the public after Marcus...
Armed Police arrest man in Chatham following reports of a weapon
A man was arrested at Ordnance Terrace by armed officers after Kent Police received a report of a male allegedly seen with a weapon in the area around 1:20pm...
Detectives investigating a stabbing in a west London shop are appealing for information and witnesses
Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 7.20pm on Friday, 13 November to a convenience shop in Ladbroke Grove, W10, following reports of a stabbing...
Two life-jacket wearing sailors have been dramatically rescued after 26ft capsized trimaran sinks
Two life-jacket wearing sailors have been dramatically rescued by a passing Wind Farm support vessel from the bow of their 26ft capsized trimaran off Walney...
Police seek fails to stop drivers after Isle of Wight crash
Officers in the Isle of Wight are appealing for information following a collision in Ningwood on the Isle of Wight. At 10.37pm on Friday 26 April, police were...
Witness appeal made following assaults at Basingstoke railway station
Police are appealing for information after two men were injured following an altercation outside Basingstoke railway station. The incident took place near the...
An Iranian national who ran a financial services company designed to get around financial sanctions on Iran, has been sentenced in the US after being arrested and extradited from the UK
An Iranian national who ran a financial services company designed to get around financial sanctions on Iran, has been sentenced in the US after being arrested...
Man airlifted after double stabbing in sleepy Swanscombe town
Emergency services including the Air ambulance has been called to Swanscombe in Kent on Monday evening. It follows a double stabbing. The man was...
A drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years
George Campbell, 23, started running the Gav drug line less than a week after he was released from prison in May this year.Officers from Op Raptor West started...
Seventeen year old dies as police continue to question 15 year old boy in Southampton
Update on Operation Tint: Thornhill incident Police have confirmed, the 17-year-old boy found this morning with a stab wound in Thornhill, Southampton, has now...
An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed on a farm in North Yorkshire
All 10,500 birds at the turkey fattening premises near Northallerton will now be culled to limit the spread of the disease. An exclusion zone has been put in...
Given the overwhelming evidence gathered against him, it was only right that Koita entered guilty pleas. This, at least, prevented the victims from going through a trial process
A man has been jailed for fraud offences committed against elderly victims. Mohammed Koita, 22 of Clandon Road, Ilford, appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court...