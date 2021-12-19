BREAKING LONDON WESTMINSTER

A man, aged in his 70s, has been arrested on suspicion of encouragement to commit arson

December 19, 2021
He was arrested in Southwark at around 1.45am on Sunday, 19 December.

The arrest relates to a video posted online in which people were encouraged to burn down MPs’ offices.

The man remains in custody at a central London police station.

