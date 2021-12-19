Assault and criminal damage offences have been authorised against a woman who allegedly assaulted Kent Police officers in Canterbury

Officers were in Burgate, Canterbury on Friday 17 December 2021 when they arrested a woman in relation to an ongoing investigation.

During the arrest, an officer was kicked in the leg and while the woman was being conveyed to custody an officer was spat at. It is also alleged she urinated in the police vehicle. While in custody there were two further incidents of officers being spat at.

Amanda Waugh, 53 and from Cornwall Gardens, Canterbury has been charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

She has also been charged with possession of a class B drug.

Ms Waugh has been remanded in custody and will appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 December 2021.