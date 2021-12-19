A serving Met Police officer has been charged with sexual communication with a child

PC Will Scott-Barrett, who is based in the Met’s Intelligence command, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 December.

He was charged on Tuesday, 16 November following an investigation by the Met’s Online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Command.

The charge relates to an allegation made in February 2021, and relates to conduct whilst PC Scott-Barrett was off duty.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

PC Scott-Barrett was suspended from duty after the initial allegation was made.