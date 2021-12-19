Police manhunt for white van man after woman is forced into a vehicle in Hayes

On Saturday, 18 December at 12:06hrs police were called to Cranford Lane, Hayes to a report of a distressed woman who appeared to have been put into a vehicle against her will.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, is described as being white, of slim build, medium light red hair and was wearing a black leather jacket, black trousers and white slippers.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a white man, aged in his 20s, of slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black jumper, black trousers and black shoes.

The vehicle is a white flat back transit van, with an open cage at the rear.

Detective Sergeant Luke Taylor, from the Met’s West Area Command, said “We are concerned for the welfare of this woman, and are gathering information to understand the context of the incident and locate the vehicle and people in question.

“I am requesting that anyone who saw the incident, has any information on the van or the driver, or anyone who lives in the area and may have dashcam or ring doorbell footage to contact police.

“I am sure that news of this incident will be distressing to the local community, and would like to reassure them that police are working at speed to ensure that the circumstances of the incident are fully understood, and the woman is located safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting CAD 2780/18Dec2021.

You can also report information completely anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.