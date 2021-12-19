BREAKING HAMPSHIRE ISLE OF WIGHT

Isle of Wight Scumbag faces multiple charges after armed shakedown in Shanklin

December 19, 2021
1 Min Read
On Friday 17th December my team, along with specialist firearm officers attended an incident in Shanklin. It was reported that a male with knives had been threatening people.
Officers also had further support from additional firearms officers who came over from the mainland (don’t worry, we also have firearms officers based on the Island). It is a very quick trip for them by specialist transport.
Benjamin Entwistle, 34 from Shanklin was charged and remanded into police custody last night (18/12) and attended court today for the following 7 offences;
Common Assault
Affray
Possession of a bladed article in a public place
Possession of Cannabis
Racially Aggravated S4a Public Order
 This incident needed quick and detailed work, speaking to victims and witnesses and gathering other evidence. Officers on the investigation team and other officers worked long hours so we could get this man off the streets.
His behaviour is not acceptable, this would not be tolerated anywhere in the world. This includes his behaviour to our NHS staff who are working very hard at the moment.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp