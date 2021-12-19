Investigation launched after fatal flat fire in Haringey

The London Fire Brigade has launched an investigation following a fatal fire in North London on Sunday evening.

Firefighters from the service were called to a property on Willoughby Park Road after neighbours raised the alarm just after 5.30pm on 19th December 2021.

At the height of the incident, three fire engines and twenty firefighters and officers attended from Tottenham, Stoke Newington and Holloway

Crews wearing breathing apparatus with hose reels entered the flat.

Police and paramedics were also called to the incident

A neighbour said: “I saw some smoke and heard some shouting, then the fire brigade were here and police. There were emergency services parked all up the road. We have heard one of our neighbours has died we are all devastated.”Another said:

Specialist fire investigators have now launched a joint investigation with the Met Police into the cause of the blaze.

A crime scene cordon is in place and a fire crew remains at the scene.

The London Fire Brigade has been approached for further comment

More to follow