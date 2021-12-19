Police have issued an appeal for a missing Hayward Heath Man

Police are concerned for the welfare of David Davis, who has been missing from Haywards Heath since Sunday morning (December 19).

David, 41, is a white man, 6’1” tall, with broad shoulders and of a slim build. He has dark brown, quite short hair, blue eyes and may have a beard.

He was last seen wearing dark clothing, including black combat trousers and a black raincoat.

David is travelling on foot and it is believed he may be in Bexhill.

If you see him, please call 999 immediately, quoting serial 776 of 19/12.