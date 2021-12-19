A young girl has sadly died following a collision in Oldham

At around 5pm on Saturday 18 December police were called to reports of a collision on Coleridge Road, Oldham between a red Landrover Discovery and two children.

Following the collision with the two children, the car then collided with a lamp post.

Emergency services attended and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries where, despite the best work of hospital staff, she died a short time later.

The other child was taken to hospital with an ankle and head injury where she remains in a stable condition.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence. He remains in custody for questioning.

Sergeant Matthew Waggett, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the little girl’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

“Whilst we have arrested a man, we are continuing at pace with our investigation as we work to establish the full circumstances of this collision and are asking that anyone who has dashcam footage or any information about the red Landrover Discovery during the collision or prior to the collision speaks to police.

“This collision happened at a busy time of day and we are hopeful that there are a number of witnesses who can assist police with their enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 2185 of 18/12/21.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.