Two charged over Kingston murder

A man and a teenage boy have been charged with the murder of Farhad Khalili in Kingston.

Sean Deery, 27 (31.08.94) of no fixed address and a 15-year-old boy were charged today (Sunday, 19 December)

They are due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 December.

Police were called to Surbiton Road at 19:07hrs on Wednesday, 15 December following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found Farhad, aged 32, with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene.