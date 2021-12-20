Man with a child was attacked and sustained head injuries in Ramsgate

Witnesses to an assault in Ramsgate are being sought after a man sustained head injuries.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking with a woman and a child in Margate Road at around 3.45pm on Thursday 9 December 2021.

As they passed a bus stop near the junction of Allenby Road there was a physical altercation with another man. The suspect was described as wearing a black hooded top or coat.

The victim attended a local hospital for treatment.

Both parties are believed to be known to each other.

A 38-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail until Sunday 2 January 2022.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any information which may assist their enquiries.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/254141/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete the online form on their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org.