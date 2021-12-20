Officers investigating the death of livestock near Ashford are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

It was reported that a ram suffered fatal injuries after it was believed to be attacked by a dog in a field behind Chequers Green in Shadoxhurst. The dead sheep was discovered during the afternoon of Saturday 18 December 2021. The remaining flock in the field were found distressed although uninjured.

PC Paul Williams of Kent Police’s Rural Task Force said: ‘There are financial implications for the farmer following the loss of a ram, but this incident is also concerning as at this time of year sheep are pregnant and any stress can cause them to miscarry.

‘We remind owners to keep dogs on leads and under control when walking through fields in case livestock are present.’

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding it should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 18-01088.

Facts about sheep-worrying:

Under the Animals Act 1971, a person acting to protect livestock may be able to kill or injure a dog that they reasonably believe is ‘worrying’ without incurring any criminal or civil liability.

A person in charge of a dog could be committing an offence if the pet worries livestock on agricultural land.

Worrying includes attacking or chasing livestock in a way that might reasonably be expected to cause injury, suffering or loss.