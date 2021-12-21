BERKSHIRE BREAKING Membury WILTSHIRE

A man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the M4 motorway late last night (19/12).

Shortly after 11pm, on (19/12).  Police responded to reports of the collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a Ford Fiesta on the westbound carriageway between Membury Services and Junction 15.
A 27-year-old man from the Cirencester area, who was the driver of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.
The driver of the Ford was taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are not described as serious or life-threatening at this stage.
The road reopened at approximate midday today (20/12) after collision investigation work was carried out.
If you have any information regarding the collision, including if you saw the vehicles involved earlier in the evening or have dashcam footage that could be useful to officers in this investigation, please call 101 and quote log number 298 of yesterday’s date (19/12/21) or email rich.hatch@wiltshire.police.uk or jasmin.windsor-hichens@wiltshire.police.uk.
