Rebecca from Rochester in Kent, was 22 when she went missing in nearby Gillingham leaving behind her three-year-old son, Tyler
Chester couple jailed for 28 years for sexually abusing three young children
A couple from Chester who sexually abused three young girls have been jailed thanks to the bravery and courage of their victims. John Blake was sentenced to 26...
Winchester Woman jailed after stealing from Vulnerable adults
Jane Raymond, 48, of Firmstone Road in Winchester has been sentenced to 14 months in prison at Winchester Crown Court on Friday after she stole money from...
Police release images of Lucy’s missing clothing
Police have released images of the type of clothing worn by Lucy McHugh before her death in Southampton. Officers are still trying to trace Lucy’s movements...
A fourth man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Cheam
A fourth man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Cheam. Lee Matthews, 25 of no fixed address was charged late on Wednesday, 8 July with...
UK COVID19 death toll hits over 7000
As of 9am 8 April, 282,074 tests have concluded, with 14,682 tests on 7 April. 232,708 people have been tested of which 60,733 tested positive. As of 5pm on 7...
Fire crews called to a helicopter crash in Herne Bay
Firefighters were called to reports of a helicopter crash in the vicinity of A299 Thanet Way and Heart In Hand Road, near Herne Bay. Thankfully there was no...
Man found dead after house party in Southampton
Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found dead in a property in Southampton this morning. Emergency crews rushed to the scene...
West Midlands Police inspector pleas over making indecent images
Police inspector Lee Bartram has pleaded guilty to making indecent images of a child and distributing similar images to other paedophiles online Lee Bartram...
One dead four serious in A35 Bere Regis coll
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal collision near Bere Regis. At 4.40pm on Saturday 14 July 2018 Dorset Police was called...
Two confirmed cases in the UK of coronavirus in Newcastle
The chief medical officer for England has confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The...
Police arrest man over Walthamstow teen murder
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a law student in Walthamstow. Hussain Chaudry was stabbed in the neck and died...
Isle of Wight Drinking Driver Charged following Crash Near Shanklin
An Isle of Wight Woman faces losing her license after she crashed her White Mercedes in Shanklin on Tuesday evening. The unnamed 28 year old was arrested...
A man has been charged in connection with a series of high-value burglaries by the Met’s Flying Squad
Alessandro Maltese was returned to the UK via Heathrow on Thursday, 15 October following his arrest in Italy under a European Arrest Warrant earlier...
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision on Regent’s Park Outer Circle, near the junction with Clarence Terrace, NW1
At approximately 4.30pm on Wednesday, 24 March, a white Citroen Berlingo 625 van was involved in a collision with a cyclist on the Outer Circle...
Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jamie Hall
The 36-year-old is wanted by police in Brighton in connection with a number of offences, including ABH and affray. He has links across Sussex. Anyone who...
Development in Sandwich as Police cordon off builders yard after neighbour makes claim to search team
Officers searching in Sandwich have this morning cordon off a builders yard that contains a large skip and other equipment after it’s understood that a...
Detectives investigating death of woman after Orpington house fire
Detectives investigating death of woman after Orpington house fire. Police were called to an address in Cray Avenue at 11.15pm on Monday, 28 May to assist the...
NHS Nearing Maximum Capacity, Blames Unvaccinated Patients
According to physicians groups, the NHS is nearing maximum capacity because of a surge of unvaccinated patients. Individuals who have not had the jab are...
Have you seen 15 year-old Rio Teplizki who’s gone missing in #Chelmsford?
Have you seen 15 year-old Rio Teplizki who’s gone missing in #Chelmsford? Rio was reported missing shortly after 6.20pm today (Wednesday 24 June) and we...
Officers investigating the murder of Terry Leeks in Basildon have been carrying out anniversary checks in the area where he was attacked
Terry, 46, was stabbed in Northlands Park at around 1.30am on Sunday 11 July.He was taken to hospital but, sadly, later died there.Seven people arrested on...
A dedicated and life-saving paramedic has spoken out after a legion of trolls targeted her
A dedicated and life-saving paramedic has spoken out after a legion of trolls targeted her after she posted a picture of herself on her private social media...
Theft who stole from airport and railway passengers has been jailed for two years
A prolific thief who stole valuables from distracted airport and railway passengers has been jailed for two years and four months today, Tuesday, 28 May...
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism has been bailed by Police
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of encouragement of terrorism, contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 has been bailed to a date in mid-July. ...
Nine Dead after London Terror attack 30 Injured
Three terrorists have been shot dead after six people were killed and twenty injured, including an off duty British Transport Police officer after terrorists...