Rebecca from Rochester in Kent, was 22 when she went missing in nearby Gillingham leaving behind her three-year-old son, Tyler

December 21, 2021
Rebecca was last seen in Gillingham on November 25, 2002 after being dropped off near the railway station by her grandparents.
Despite extensive investigations by police, several false sightings and family appeals, Rebecca has not been seen.
Rebecca used to go to the former Chapter School, in Strood, she was close to her family and had a passion for horses.
She had been staying at Beatty Avenue with friends. Her mum, Lynne Simmonds still lives in the family home in Bingham Road, Frindsbury, near Strood.
Rebecca was 5ft 8in, slim and had mousy brown, curly hair at the time she went missing.
Anyone with information into Rebecca’s disappearance is urged to contact police on 101 alternatively can use any of the numbers provided on the missing person poster attached to this article.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or text the charity Missing People on 116 000.
