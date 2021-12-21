BREAKING DORSET Gillimgham

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for North Dorset murder and attempted murder

December 21, 2021
A man convicted of murdering Sir Richard Sutton and attempting to murder his own mother at their home in North Dorset has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Thomas Schreiber, aged 35, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 36 years on Monday 20 December 2021 following a trial at Winchester Crown Court, where he was convicted of murder and attempted murder. Schreiber had previously admitted dangerous driving.
Dorset Police received a report at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 7 April 2021 raising concern for Sir Richard and his partner, Anne Schreiber, which led to officers attending their address at Higher Langham near Gillingham.
The officers entered the property and found that Sir Richard, aged 83, and 65-year-old Ms Schreiber, had sustained stab wounds.
Very sadly, Sir Richard was pronounced dead at the scene at around 9.15pm. A post-mortem examination indicated that the cause of death was stab wounds to the chest.
Ms Schreiber was airlifted to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. She has been left with severe and life-changing injuries as a result of the attack.
Thomas Schreiber, who had been living with Sir Richard and his mother Anne, had contacted a number of people he knew that evening and made comments that raised concerns for their welfare.
Following enquiries and assistance from Wiltshire Police, Hampshire Constabulary, Thames Valley Police and the Metropolitan Police, the defendant was stopped in a vehicle in the Hammersmith area of London at around 10.30pm and was arrested.
After sentencing judge the Honourable Mr Justice Graham commended the firearms officer who administered first aid to Anne Schreiber at the scene, as well as the police crime scene investigation team, family liaison officers and the investigation team.
Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain first and foremost with the family of Sir Richard and Anne and I again want to thank them for their support during the investigation and trial process as well as the dignified way they have conducted themselves throughout.
“I would also like to repeat my thanks to all those officers and staff from Dorset Police and other forces involved in this detailed investigation, as well as the CPS prosecution team for the role they have played in helping to secure this conviction and sentence.”
 
