A primary school teacher has been sacked after a video showing a horse being hit by a woman went viral
Hampshire Constabulary’s Deputy Chief Constable has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours
The inspirational leadership and infectious enthusiasm of Hampshire Constabulary’s Deputy Chief Constable has seen her honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours...
A man who punched an NHS support worker in the face in broad daylight was brought to justice thanks to a quick-thinking witness. Matthew Robinson, of...
A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by police for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Sami’s murder
Detectives investigating a murder that took place three years ago today believe an anonymous caller may hold the key to identifying those responsible. Sami...
A Sheffield man who beat up and robbed a young man in the city has been jailed for over five years
Faisal Yousaf, 20, was identified as a suspect shortly after the knifepoint incident on Frog Walk in May 2018, but evaded police until he was arrested in May...
Police were called at 1.35am on Sunday, 2 June to Tottenham High Road, at the junction with Dowsett Road, following reports of the discharge of a firearm...
Thames Valley Police is continuing to investigate the unexplained death of a girl in Milton Keynes. Officers received a report at about 3pm on Monday (23/7)...
Novichok investigation moves to Swindon as Air ambulance Medics car is seized
A car has been seized by air ambulance paramedics car in Swindon as the novichok poisoning investigation expands to a third area. It was removed from a...
Twelve people have been injured after two cars ploughed into a crowd of people standing at the side of the road. Footage of the crash, which happened in...
Drugs warrants executed in east London
Police in Waltham Forest have concluded a series of dawn raids as part of a six-month intelligence-led operation to crackdown on the supply of drugs, violence...
Breaking Fire Crews Called to Major Gas Leak in Southsea
Five Fire crews have been called to deal with a gas leak in the Central of Southsea this morning (Sunday 11th March 2018). Western Parade, adjacent to Southsea...
Police launch murder probe after 10 week old baby found dead In property
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating the death of a baby girl. London Ambulance Service [LAS] was called to a residential...
Met PC sacked after testing positive for cocaine
A misconduct hearing on Wednesday, 14 October heard that former PS Richard Skinner, previously of Central East BCU, had breached the standards of professional...
A Surrey Police officer has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list
Police Constable Simon Fahey, who is based in Guildford, has been awarded a Queen’s Police Medal for his services to policing in a career spanning 22...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a rape on Somerset Avenue, Southampton
Sometime between 9.30pm and 10.15pm, on Saturday, 22 May a man in his 50’s was approached by two men unknown to him as he walked along Somerset Avenue. One...
East Area officers working to raise awareness of criminal gangs exploiting young people
Police are appealing for parents and carers of youngsters at risk of being drawn into crime to take action. There are a number of ways in which young people...
A Cleveland Police emergency response van has been destroyed after being set alight
A Cleveland Police emergency response van has been destroyed after being set alight in Doxford Walk in Middlesbrough last night. Thankfully, no-one was...
People across Swindon and Wiltshire are being urged to prepare for Tier 2 restrictions as the national lockdown is lifted this week
The national lockdown restrictions will be finishing tomorrow (02/12), with this area then moving into the “high alert” tier. Those living in Tier 2 areas must...
Witnesses to a serious assault at a pub in Folkestone are being encouraged to come forward
The victim, a man in his 40s, had been sitting at a table outside the Black Bull on Canterbury Road, where a disturbance broke out between 10.45pm and...
10,000 people travel to see The Best of The Best Ripley Firework and Bonfire Display 2017
The Ripley Bonfire is one of the best supported bonfire events in the South East of England. The event took place on the Village Cricket Fields, Green it...
Officers investigating a serious injury road traffic collision in Hurn are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward
Dorset Police was called at 1.20pm on Tuesday 6 April 2021 to a report of a collision involving four vehicles in Parley Lane, close to the junction with...
Drug dealer chased and #CaughtRedHanded in #Feltham
A drug dealer was chased and #CaughtRedHanded in #Feltham by Police over the weekend and for his trouble has earned himself a day in court. Following a...
Police on the Isle of Wight have confirmed that two teenagers have been arrested following the death of a nineteen year old man in Shanklin. The pair were both...
Officers from Sussex and Surrey Roads Policing received intelligence a stolen Ford Focus was travelling on the A259 in Lancing on Friday evening (June 7)...
Two found with injuries in Camberwell
Police were called at approximately 5.35pm on Sunday, 13 June to reports of a man assaulted in Warner Road, SE5. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended...