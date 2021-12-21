A 27 year old man has been jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a member of revenue staff at Manchester Piccadilly station
You may also like
Further arrests made at Illegal Rave in Sussex
Police have made further arrests after being made aware and responding to a large unlicensed music event in Steyning in the early hours of Sunday (27 June). At...
A man who was found carrying drugs into a Peterborough prison has been jailed
Darren Porter-Harris, 39, was visiting an inmate at HMP Peterborough in November 2019 when he attempted to smuggle in some class C drugs. Prison officers...
We are pleased to announce the re-launch of an important resource for Slough residents
The ‘Health at Home’ platform is a bespoke online resource with guidance and advice on how people can look after themselves whilst spending time in isolation...
Appeal to trace Audi Q5 following Cardiff kidnapping
South Wales Police is appealing for information concerning the location of an Audi Q5 which was used in a kidnapping which happened between Friday 11th and...
A man has been convicted of murder after stabbing his flatmate and leaving the body in the property for up to six weeks – while he continued to live there
Matthew Chibnall went on to use Anil Vegad’s bank card to buy alcohol while his body lay in their flat in Eden Street, Coventry. Chibnall finally attended...
Wightlink Ferry delayed due to mechanical issue
The Wightlink Portsmouth to Fishbourne Car Ferry Service is currently running with a delay of up to 25 minutes due to a mechanical issue. A spokesman for...
Southall fire station is under armed Police guard after a man has taken up resident on a roof within the fire station yard. ARV officers Police with riot...
Police appealing for witnesses and Dash Cam footage following a serious road traffic collision in Weston-super-Mare
A black Aprilia motorcycle and a silver Nissan Micra collided on Queen’s Way at approximately 2.25pm on Friday 16th April 2021 The motorcyclist, a man in his...
This Could be the End of Hamble United after a Mindless Attack
Hamble football club suffered at the hands of mindless individuals trying to break into the clubs containers this afternoon( Thursday). What happen is they...
Detectives investigating the murder of NHS Worker David Gomoh in Newham have arrested two men on suspicion of murder
Detectives investigating the murder of 24-year-old David Gomoh in Newham have arrested two men on suspicion of murder. A 19 year old , was arrested in the...
Parents and youngsters are being advised of the dangers of going into derelict or closed buildings this summer. The Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership...
The jail term was handed down at Shrewsbury Crown Court after all three defendants entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to burgle
Jordan Hickman, aged 26, of Bembridge, Oakengates, was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison. Thomas Shipton, aged 27, of Gloucester Avenue and...
The road was closed in both directions whilst the scene was examined and Officers would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance
At approximately 5..30pm on Sunday 18th July 2021 police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision where a silver Chrysler 300c crd motor car...
Have you seen missing Veronica Turner from Liss
Police continuing to look for Veronica Turner, aged 75, who went missing from her home in Liss yesterday. A major search is underway for the missing OAP...
A Redditch man who admitted shining a laser pen at a helicopter has been jailed for four months
Alexandru Gheorghe, of Heronfield Close, appeared at Warwick Crown Court in relation to an incident in Warwick earlier this year. At around 10.20pm on 6...
Fifty firefighters battle to stop water main burst causing thousands of pounds worth of damage
Six fire crews from London fire brigade have been scrambled to Bickley road in Bromley in an attempt to stop hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage to...
The 24-year-old victim, who was known as Dylon, was fatally stabbed by Dable following a music event in converted garages in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings
Jean Marc Dable, 25 , of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Friday, 6 November and at the same court on Wednesday, 11...
Witness appeal following public order incident in Andover
Police are appealing for witnesses after a public order incident in Andover. At 3.25pm on Thursday, 3 June, a 16-year-old girl was sat at a picnic bench in a...
Office Roof Destroyed after early morning Fire in Peckham
Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers were called to a roof fire at a shop with flats above in Peckham High Street, Peckham. The roof of the...
Four arrested after Swindon Landrover pursuit
Officers successfully pursued a silver Land Rover in the early hours of this morning after it failed to stop. A patrol attempted to stop the vehicle at the...
Pat Quinn, a co-founder of the social media “Ice Bucket Challenge,” died on Sunday at the age of 37, the ALS Association has confirmed
Quinn was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in 2013, a month after his 30th birthday, the organisation...
Bognor Flats evacuated after fire on 2nd floor
A block of flats has been evacuated following a fire that has broken out on the 2nd floor in Bognor Regis this evening. Residents had to be evacuated after the...
One person have been shot with a firearm and a second male received unspecified injuries. Both males have been rushed to a Major Trauma Centre in London both...