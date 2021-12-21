BREAKING LANCASHIRE MANCHESTER

A 27 year old man has been jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a member of revenue staff at Manchester Piccadilly station

December 21, 2021
Daniel Farmer, of Oldham Road, Newton Heath, who was already the subject of a sexual harm prevention order at the time of the offence, pleaded guilty and was sentenced at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 December.
The court heard how the previous day Farmer’s victim, a revenue officer who was starting her shift, was taking the escalator to the upper mezzanine at Manchester Piccadilly station.
She noticed Farmer, who was standing in front of her turn around, before grabbing her face tightly with both of his hands and attempting to kiss her.
The victim was frightened and shocked by the assault and screamed for her colleagues to help her.
British Transport Police officers patrolling the station arrested Farmer at the scene.
Investigating officer DC Khalid Rahim said: “This was a shocking and frightening experience for the victim, who was just about to begin her shift when she was violently grabbed and assaulted. Farmer’s grip was so tight the victim felt she was being suffocated and she has understandably been left shaken and upset by what happened.
“Everyone has the right to feel safe on the railway, not least in their place of work.
“We take all reports of sexual harassment and unwanted sexual behaviour seriously and will support victims throughout our investigations.
“I would urge anyone who witnesses or experiences sexual harassment on the railway to report it to us – no report is too small or insignificant. Text us on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency, always dial 999.”
