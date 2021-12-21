An NGO has filed a lawsuit against French and British authorities over their failure to rescue 27 migrants who died in the English Channel last month
You may also like
A man followed them and assaulted the boy by punching him to the back of his head
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted while walking in Braintree. The boy and his girlfriend, aged 14, were in Rayne Road...
Woman found dead in Kingston flat Fire
Two fire engines and 14 firefighters and officers were called to reports of a small cooking fire at a flat in Excelsior Close in Kingston this morning. A woman...
A cruel fraudster who stole tens of thousands of pounds from an elderly man he had known for nearly 20 years has been jailed
Builder Andrew Nichols, of London Road, Sheffield, struck up a friendship with the 85-year-old widower after doing some work in his house in 2003. However...
A man who broke a police officer’s nose and cheekbone has avoided jail only weeks after senior politicians claimed that they would be cracking down on the individuals who assault emergency services personnel.
Joel Rushton, 37, repeatedly struck the officer as he resisted being arrested. York Crown Court heard how Rushton landed ‘one mighty blow after another’...
Police seal off Maidstone park and launch manhunt after patiently life changing broad-day light attack
Police in Maidstone have established a large crime scene in Brenchley Gardens following a serious assault. Police and Paramedics were called on Sunday...
UPDATED: Fire Fighter treated by Paramedics after coming under attack whilst tackling Thornton Heath Blaze
A firefighter from the London Fire brigade came under attack after residents called for assistance in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Four fire crews and...
Probe launched after youths spotted setting fire to trees in Sandown
A probe has been launched by Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue who are working with Police after youths were spotted setting fire to trees at Los Altos Park in...
Kent made a little safer after man is Jailed for 16 year
A dangerous driver who killed a man has been jailed for 16 years. Connor Ashworth-Driver, 22 and from Dover, was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court on 28 August...
Fire crews called blaze at Stamford Bridge Stadium in Fulham
A number of fire crews from the London fire brigade have been mobilised to Stamford Bridge home of Chelsea football club we can reveal. A number of...
Officers from Sussex Police were involved in a significant operation led by Metropolitan Police in London
Officers from Sussex Police were involved in a significant operation led by Metropolitan Police in London. Warrants under section 46 of the Firearms Act 1968...
A Cambridge drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years
Officers from the Constabulary’s Neighbourhood Support Team intervened when they saw James Stephenson taking part in a suspected drug deal in Union Lane in...
Police appealing for the public’s help to find 23-year-old Jamie McDonald from Croydon who is wanted in connection with an ongoing theft investigation
Jamie is described as around 5ft 7inch in height and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Police believe he has connections across New Addington, Croydon, East...
Two arrested of Tottenham Murder
Detectives investigating the murder of 35-year-old Edmond Jonuzi (also known as Edmond Preci) in Tottenham have made two arrests.A 23-year-old man and [a 21...
Investigation in fatal collision in Portsmouth after woman is killed whilst out walking her dog
Officers from Hampshire Police launched a probe after a woman was killed in the Sommers town area of Portsmouth we can reveal. Police and Paramedics rushed to...
Serious Collision on m27 Eastbound near Fareham
A serious collision has closed the eastbound carriageway between junctions 11 and 12 this morning. The incident happened just before 7am. [photoshelter-gallery...
Police seal off East London Hotel in Murder probe
Detectives are investigating an incident in which a woman was fatally stabbed in Greenwich. Police were called to the Holiday Inn Bugbsy’s Way SE10 at 10.02am...
Family pay tribute to mum of four killed on the A21
The family of a woman who died following a collision near Lamberhurst have paid tribute to a ‘beloved wife, mother and nanny.’ Amanda Guile was driving a...
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot in Sheffield
Shortly after 1am, police were alerted to shooting by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. A call had been made reporting that a man had been shot inside a...
A suspected burglar who is alleged to have tried to steal from a Faversham home on three occasions has been remanded in custody. Kent Police received three...
Emergency services called incident at Crayford Station
Emergency services dealing with an incident between #Sidcup and Dartford. A person has jumped in front of a train as it arrived at Crayford station on Tuesday...
Drug dealers jailed after officers seize more than 40 crack cocaine deals in Maidstone
Two men have received prison sentences following their arrest in possession of drugs by plain clothes officers in Maidstone. At around 1.10pm on Wednesday 13...
Cash Stolen from Man in Bootle Robbery
Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in Bootle on Sunday, 19 May. At around 9.15pm, two males were reported to have approached a female...
A13 Canning Town Flyover closed after Man is hit by a car and rushed hospitial
The A13 flyover remains closed in both directions after a person was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospitial late on Tuesday evening. Emergency crews were...
He was last seen wearing grey trousers, brown checked shirt and was in possession of a blue rucksack
Police need your help in finding 29-year-old Daniel Upton, from Handsacre, who was last seen at around 10pm on 27th September. Daniel is described as white...