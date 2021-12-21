A sex offender caught trying to meet children in an undercover police sting has been jailed for 12 years
Missing 12-year-old Tia Saunders from Sussex have you seen her
Police are trying to trace 12-year-old Tia Saunders, who has been reported missing from home in Crowborough. She was last seen at 3.30pm on Wednesday (16...
A suspected thief who is alleged to have repeatedly targeted supermarkets in Maidstone and Larkfield has been arrested and charged
It is reported that between 5 May and 13 June 2021, bottles of spirits worth a total of more than £700 were stolen during a spate of thefts at two Tesco...
Officers investigating the theft of a bicycle in Herne Bay are appealing for information
At around 8.30pm on Monday 25 October 2021, a man attended a property in the Broomfield Road area of the town after arranging to buy the ‘Cube Reaction Hybrid’...
A man has been charged with two robberies and an attempted robbery in #Basildon. The 20-year-old was charged with assaulting a man and robbing two others in...
One Dead,One Hospitialised and one arrested for Murder in Brent arson attack
A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal fire in Brent. Police were called at 2.15am on Thursday, 16 April to a residential address in...
Fire crews called to tackle All Saints Church Fire, Mackworth
Firefighters continue to work at the scene of a fire at All Saints Church in Mackworth and are expected to remain on scene into the night, damping down...
Did you catch sight of the robbery at Ladbrokes in Bracknell on Monday
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Bracknell? At around 1.30pm on Monday (1/7) a man entered Ladbrokes on the High Street, he threatened...
Family pay tribute to A31 Bournemouth Hit and Run Cyclist
The family of a man who sadly died in an alleged fail-to-stop collision in Bournemouth has named and paid tribute to him. At around 10.39pm on Tuesday 3...
Appeal to trace missing 12-year-old boy, Middlesbrough
Officers are currently looking for missing 12-year-old John Joseph Connors who is possibly in the Thorntree area of Middlesbrough. He is described as 4’12”...
Some £7,000 loss and damage has been caused to St Richard of Chichester’s Church, Langney, Eastbourne, after thieves stole copper roofing from the...
A 19-year-old drug dealer has been handed four years in prison after pleading guilty to drugs offences at Northampton Crown Court
Cameron Owen, 19, of Blackfriars, Rushden, pleaded guilty to five offences in total, three of which involved police officers stopping cars he was in and...
A motorcycle workshop located near Kings Worthy in Winchester was the target for a gang of ram-raiders in the early hours of this morning
Police were called around 4am to R Spec MX after the owners of the workshop security system alerted them to the break-in underway. A number of police units...
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following an incident in Newmarket last night
Officers were called just after 10:10pm yesterday, Saturday 7 August, to a property on New Cheveley Road in the town. An ambulance attended the scene...
Police say that the one-year-old missing girl Freja Behari has been located safe and well by officers.
Hampshire Constabulary has tracked down a stolen boat worth more than £60,000 and reunited it with its owners today. Members of Ellingham Water Ski and...
Fake Netflix payment requests being sent by scammers
Emails are being sent from a fake Netflix email account saying ‘updating your payment details’ or ‘expired membership’ in an attempt to steal your personal or...
Man attacked in Camberley
Witness appeal following an assault in Camberley At around 1.20am on Saturday, 2 March the victim was walking along an alleyway from Berkshire Road towards...
Police are still at the scene in Bridge Road following a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian. Sadly they have can confirm that the 61-year-old female...
Sad news to report #PoliceFamily with the death overnight of West Midlands Police PC Musa Muhammed
He was 47 and was married with a young family. According to a ‘GoFundMe’ page set up to support his family, Musa was a West Midlands Police officer for...
An arrest has been made after Kent Police received more than 20 reports of criminal damage taking place across Lenham
Between 31 January and 21 March 2021, the Maidstone Community Policing Team received 26 reports of glass jars being thrown at homes across the village. ...
Former scout leader Antony Allen has been sentenced to 11 years in jail
A former scout leader has been sentenced to 11 years in jail after being convicted of a string of sexual offences involving minors he met through his voluntary...
A man has died after an incident on the Herne Bay Bullockstone Bridge
Police and paramedics have been called to the bridge on Bullock Stone road near Greenhill in Herne Bay following a serious incident. The road has been closed...
UPDATED: Full closure of A3 following multi vehicle collision
A full closure of the North bound carriageway of the A3 at the junction of Buriton has been put in place following a multi vehicle collision. Officers from...
Information is sought to help find a missing teenager from Dartford
Information is sought to help find a missing teenager from Dartford. Scarlett Eddy was reported missing from the town on Sunday 19 July 2020, although the 16...