Police investigating an assault at Manchester Piccadilly station have released this image after a charity collector dressed as Pudsey Bear was attacked
Man fighting for their life after collision on Dalston Lane in East London
Police and paramedics were called to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Kingsland High Street and Dalston Lane E8 on...
Detectives are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Pentonville Road, N1. Police were called at 12.07pm to Pentonville Road junction with Baron...
Splash of Colour at Portsmouth City Museum
National Marine Week has certainly kicked-off with a splash of colour at Portsmouth City Museum! Artist ATM has produced a stunning mural of a Cuttlefish to...
Portsmouth Dial a Ride Axed
The Pompey Dial Ride scheme, the transport service for the disabled and elderly, set-up in 2015 after the original dial-a-ride service was slashed by the...
Fatal Road Traffic Collision on the A38 in Landrake
Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on the A38 just outside of Landrake, Cornwall. Two woman were taken to Derriford Hospital, in...
Second arrest made by Police after Portsmouth attack
Officers investigating after a 20-year-old man, from Birmingham, was discovered with serious injuries in Portsmouth shortly before midnight on Saturday (17...
Unattended cooking sparks East Cowes fire alert
Two Isle of Wight fire crews have dealt with an early morning incident at Captains Parade, East Cowes. Fire crews from East Cowes and Newport were...
A 12-year-old girl who was attacked in Liverpool city centre died from a stab wound to her neck, an inquest has heard
Ava White was with friends at a Christmas lights switch-on when she was stabbed on 25 November. Senior Liverpool coroner Andre Rebello said she was then...
UPDATED Video and Pictures:Search for missing person from Little Canada PGL Adventure on the Isle of Wight
A major search involving Hampshire Police and volunteers from WightSAR has been launched on the Isle of Wight this morning. Officers are looking for a woman...
An 18-year-old man had sustained stab wounds to his leg, arm and abdomen, two of these required stitches
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Toothill, Swindon, have made an arrest. Officers were called to a report of a disorder outside Tesco in the Toothill...
Fire Crews called to Animal Rescue in Godshill Isle of Wight
Fire crews from Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service came to the rescue of a pony that had fallen in Godshill this afternoon. Crews from Newport,Shanklin and...
Man in his 50’s killed in Romford hit and run
A pedestrian – a man in his 50s has been killed after a hit and run this morning in #Romford. Met Police say at just after midnight they were called to...
Aldershot Neighbourhood police officers scored a hat trick
Aldershot Neighbourhood officers scored a hat trick this week – uncovering three cannabis factories in the town in as many days. The first was found on...
A man who killed his aunt in Lambeth in 2018 has been sentenced to an indefinite detention order at a secure mental health facility
A man who killed his aunt in Lambeth in 2018 has been sentenced to an indefinite detention order at a secure mental health facility. Jordan Clarke, 23 (24.09...
Delays on the M20 after lorry Jack knives
Two lanes closed M20 Londonbound J11 to J10a due to a jackknifed lorry.
A 20-year-old Scarborough man who terrorised a local family in their own home and stabbed a teenager while he hung out with his friends has been sentenced to nine years’ detention in a young offenders’ institute
Joseph George Johnson of Fieldside, Scarborough, was sentenced last week and received six years’ detention for aggravated burglary and 30 months’ detention for...
Man arrested by armed officers in Folkestone
Armed officers have been called to an address in Folkestone after a man was seen with a weapon, Kent Police said. They were called just before 10:15am to Black...
Fallen tree blocks railway line between Salisbury and Gillingham
Due to a tree blocking the railway between Salisbury and Gillingham Dorset all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations may be...
Tower Bridge is stuck in lifted position
Tower Bridge in London is stuck in lifted position. Lights went off. No traffic. Boats can’t get though
Royal London Cup match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire at Radlett due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the Gloucestershire squad.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed the cancellation of tomorrow’s Royal London Cup match between Middlesex and Gloucestershire at Radlett...
Woman Hit on the Head with Bottle outside of Gunwarf Quays in Portsmouth
Did you see a group of youths throw a bottle out of a black hatchback car, outside of Gunwarf Quays, in Park Road, Portsmouth on Thursday, Nov 10 at about 10...
Two men are wanted after failing to appear at court
Police in Warwickshire are seeking Jerry Connors, 23 (pictured left) and Larry O’Reilly, 21, are wanted for failing to attend Coventry Magistrates’...
Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Charing, Ashford
Kent Police was called at approximately 1.40pm on Thursday 8 July 2021 to a report of a collision involving a blue Ford Focus and a bronze Renault...
ATM hackers have been jailed for a combined total of 13 years and seven months following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate
Petru-Giani Feraru, Razvan Danaila, Robert Danaila, Victor Camara, Ioan Constantin and Constantin Lupoaie were each involved in a conspiracy that saw...