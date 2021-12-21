Ramarni Crosby, 16, died in hospital following the attack on Stratton Road on Wednesday.
The 18 and 21-year-old women bring the number of those being held by police to five.
Detectives have been give extra time to continue questioning three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder.
The suspects, aged 15, 16, and 17, remain in police custody after officers applied for a second extension.
Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team have urged anyone with information to come forward.
Two women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Gloucester
Ramarni Crosby, 16, died in hospital following the attack on Stratton Road on Wednesday.
You may also like
Burglar High on Drug Jailed for Four Years after DNA linked him to Offences
Darren Jones, 38, of no fixed abode was handed a four year jail sentence at Southampton Crown Court last week after he pleaded guilty to three dwelling...
A man has been sentenced for harassing and stalking a woman in Tower Hamlets
Misbah Ali, 22 of Repton Street, Tower Hamlets appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 8 March where, having pleaded guilty, he was sentenced to two...
Oxfordshire Man to face attempted murder of a Hampshire police officer
A 44 year old man who was arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a Hampshire police officer, is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court in...
Police appealing for help in locating a missing man from Wokingham
Carl Whitman, aged 40, was last seen between 2pm and 3pm this afternoon (4/10) in Shute End, Wokingham. He is white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of medium...
Four arrested in North London kidnap plot
At 3.05pm on Tuesday, 25 August, officers used tactical contact to stop a vehicle in Hilltop Avenue NW10 as part of a planned operation. A police...
Two former Metropolitan Police officers have both been jailed for two years and nine months after taking inappropriate photographs at the scene of a double murder in Wembley
Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 33 – previously both PCs at the North East Basic Command Unit – were sentenced at the Old Bailey on Monday, 6 December...
Man wanted for Murder been on the run for over Ten years
Detectives urge wanted man to face justice a decade after murder Ten years after the murder of Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen, detectives have today...
Damir who lives in #Norwich, was in the city for a work conference. He did not take any of his personal belongings with him
The 43-year-old left the Holiday Garden Inn hotel in Brunswick Square, #Birmingham, at about 7am on Saturday (19 September) and has not been seen since. Damir...
One Person Taken to Hospital after Fratton Attack
Police have been called to an incident in Fratton this afternoon after violence erupted. The pavements and walls outside a residential property in Beecham Road...
NHS70 Thanksgiving Service Postponed
Following discussions with a range of people organisers have decided to postpone the NHS70 Thanksgiving Service which was scheduled to be held at All Saints...
Person hospitalised after Car Park fire destroys five vehicles in Chatham
One person suffered smoke inhalation in a car park fire beneath the Flip Out trampoline park at The Quays, Dockhead Road, in Chatham which started around...
Large Police presense in Shanklin
A number of officers from Hampshire Constablary have been called to Shanklin this evening. (Saturday) Residents reported a number of Police vehicles and a dog...
A much-loved Thames Valley police horse has been put to sleep following a leg injury that the horse was not able to recover from
A much-loved Thames Valley police horse has been put to sleep following a leg injury that the horse was not able to recover from. The Thames Valley Police...
Anthony James Davies appeared at Liverpool Crown Court where he received a five year jail sentence
Officers have welcomed the sentencing of a 28-year-old man after he was found guilty of firearms offences. Anthony James Davies, 28, of Alfonso Road...
UPDATED:Coastguard called to incident at Yarverland beach on the Isle of Wight
Coastguard Rescue teams have been called to Yaverland beach on the Isle of Wight this evening. A team from Bembridge and Ventnor have been called in by the UK...
As the roadworks have commenced today please see below for information on how to access us at The Pointer Inn
As the roadworks have commenced today please see below for information on how to access us at The Pointer Inn. The road will be OPEN from 6pm daily and ALL...
Man Charged and Remanded after Newport Armed Robbery
A Man has been charged with robbery and threatening a person with a blade or sharp pointed article in a public place following an armed robbery in Newport on...
Warriors Go For Individual Glory
The Islands’ speedway riders take a break from team action this Thursday (17 May) and look instead for individual glory as the club stage the annual Vince...
A cash box containing a quantity of money was subsequently stolen, with the suspects fleeing from the scene
Police are appealing for witnesses after a robbery at the Swaythling branch of McDonald’s just before midday today (12 October). A G4S driver was assaulted...
Drivers escape injury following three vehicle crash
Drivers involved in a three vehicle collision on Bathingbourne Lane Hale Common escaped without injury this morning. Police remain at the scene of the crash...
A teenager has been found guilty of the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy in Stratford
A teenager has been found guilty of the fatal stabbing of a schoolboy in Stratford. On Thursday, 12 March, a 16-year-old male from south London was found...
Bogus asylum charity bosses jailed for trafficking racket
A woman who set up a charity purporting to help asylum seekers was secretly smuggling illegal immigrants into the UK – and turning a blind eye as they...
Officers assisting multi-agency searches to find a missing man in Poole are appealing for information from the public to help find him.
Dorset Police received a report at 3.52pm on Monday 26 July 2021 raising concern for people in the water off Rockley Park.Officers attended, along with the...
Police and Ambulance were called to the scene of a collision on the B3298 Tolgullow near Scorrier, Redruth
On Easter Sunday, 04th April 2021 at approximately 1320 hours, Police and Ambulance were called to the scene of a collision on the B3298 Tolgullow near...