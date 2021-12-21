Two women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Gloucester

Ramarni Crosby, 16, died in hospital following the attack on Stratton Road on Wednesday.

The 18 and 21-year-old women bring the number of those being held by police to five.

Detectives have been give extra time to continue questioning three teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder.

The suspects, aged 15, 16, and 17, remain in police custody after officers applied for a second extension.

Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team have urged anyone with information to come forward.