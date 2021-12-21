Beer can throwing motorist arrested following M25 collision

A report of bad driving and a collision on the M25 led to a suspected drink-driver being arrested by Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit.

The officers were called to junction 2 of the M25 following a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars at around 7pm on Sunday 19 December 2021. One of the drivers is reported to have left the scene prior to police arrival.

Shortly before the collision a member of the public reported seeing the suspect vehicle, a Subaru, being driven erratically and the driver is said to have thrown a beer can out of the window.

Officers attended the scene and commenced a search for the suspect. A man, thought to be the driver, was located near a patrol station in Hawley Road, Dartford. The man failed a roadside drugs test and he was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, driving under the influence of drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.