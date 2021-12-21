A further three people have been charged in connection with a murder in Tunbridge Wells

Xhovan Pepaj, aged 25, was found fatally injured in Caley Road, at around 3.15am on Saturday 4 December 2021. He had sustained multiple injuries consistent with stab wounds.

On 7 December, an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate led to a charge of murder for Ciaran Stewart, 18, of Curtis Road, Hornchurch and a 17-year-old boy from Ilford.

They were also charged with conspiring to commit robbery and are currently remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 6 January 2022.

Officers also later charged Donte Simpson-Palmer, 18, of Norfolk Road, Ilford; Mohammed Miah, 25, of Highfield Road, Romford and Nathan Turner, 28, of Myrtle Road, Brentwood with conspiracy to commit robbery. Mr Turner was further charged with possessing cannabis with intent to supply. These three men are remanded to Maidstone Crown Court on the same date.

Latest charges

On Monday 20 December, three more men were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Zach Cutting, 23, of Roundhills, Waltham Abbey; Ray Renda, 21, of Sandringham Road, Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood and Nathan Rainforth, 20, of Gloucester Road, Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 21 December.

In total, eleven people have now been arrested in connection with the investigation. The other three suspects remain on police bail pending further enquiries.