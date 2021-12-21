Witnesses are sought by officers investigating the rape of a woman in Gravesend

On 12 December 2021 a woman was found in a distressed state by a member of the public at around 7.18am in Maclure Road.

The victim reported she had been raped by three unknown men in a nearby address, after which she fled the scene.

Officers carried out immediate enquiries and arrested two men on Tuesday 14 December and a third suspect the following day.

Tanaka Dhliwayo, aged 27, was later charged with two counts of rape and 27-year-old Andile Ndhlovu was charged with rape. Aminur Rahman, aged 26, was charged with rape and causing sexual activity.

Mr Dhliwayo, of Bayly Road, Dartford; Mr Ndhlovu of Sandpiper Close, Greenhithe and Mr Rahman of Savoy Road, Dartford appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 18 December 2021 where they were remanded to a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday 17 January 2022.

Prior to the incident, between 3am and 3.30am, the victim had been sitting on a wall at the junction of The Terrace and Queen Street. Investigators are keen to identify two separate motorists who had stopped and enquired about her welfare.

They would also like to hear from anyone with information that could assist their investigation.

Witnesses are urged to contact Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting crime reference 46/XY/10339/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available here.