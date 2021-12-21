Witch-hunt launched by Hampshire Constabulary as head of Police fed is under investigation

The head of the police officers’ association has been suspended after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

John Apter, the national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, has also been suspended by Hampshire Constabulary.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it has started an independent investigation over four alleged incidents.

It said two of those are also subject to a criminal investigation.

A spokesman for the federation said Mr Apter had been suspended from his role after being suspended by his police force.

He said it had “acted as swiftly as possible” but is unable to give any further comment.

The body’s vice-chair Ché Donald will now fulfil all commitments “until further notice”.

An IOPC spokesperson said it received a referral from Hampshire Constabulary on Friday.

On Monday Mr Apter was served with a notice of investigation for potential breaches of professional standards relating to four separate alleged incidents.

They said two of those involve sexual touching.

Hampshire Constabulary said it would not confirm the name of a person involved in an investigation.