A lorry driver died on Sunday evening after being attacked by three migrants who climbed onto his truck in an attempt to reach the UK, according to reports.

The incident took place at a rest area along the A16 motorway in Beuvrequen, where the lorry driver was punched before suffering a fatal heart attack five minutes later.

According to France Bleu, the driver – a Portuguese national – had attempted to remove the three migrants from his trailer.