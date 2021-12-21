Man crushed to death after being hit by metal girder in East London

Firefighters were been called to assist paramedics at an incident on East Road in Hackney this afternoon after a man working on the site was crushed by a metal girder.

Hart paramedics and London fire brigade were called after the man was crushed by the metal girder that fell whilst being lifted in a crane.

The health and safety executive have been called in to investigate and are working with the Metropolitan Police.

The site remains cordon off after desperate efforts to free the man failed and he died at the scene.

“The London Brigade was called at 1.31pm. Two fire engines from Shoreditch and Islington and a fire rescue unit from Euston Fire Station are at the scene.”

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 1.25pm on Tuesday, December 21 by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to a building site on East Road, Hoxton, N1.

“A man was reported to have been struck by a falling object.

“The London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance also attended the scene.

“A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police are working to inform his next of kin.”