A cagefighter and convicted killer has been jailed for life for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner
You may also like
Detectives continuing to investigate a sexual assault at King’s Cross Underground station are releasing images in connection with the attack
At 7.45am on Wednesday 18 November 2020, a young victim was sexually assaulted by a man on-board a Victoria line service at the North London station. The...
Police investigating the murder of a man in Battersea have charged a second person with murder Jaden Richards, 19, of Strasburg Road, Wandsworth, was charged...
Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Haringey
Officers from the Met police are working at the scene of a stabbing that took palce at around 3.20pm in Lansdowne Rd, #Haringey #N17. A man, thought to be...
Flooding shut the A21 in Kent near Tunbridge Wells
The A21 is closed southbound between the A228 (Pembury) and the B1260 (Kippings Cross). The closure is in place due to flooding on the carriageway. Highways...
Sound Waves Could Transform Prostate Treatment
A revolutionary sound wave technique being used to treat prostate cancer at Southampton’s university hospitals could be as effective as surgery or radiotherapy...
The A21 is closed northbound between A228 (near Pembury) and the A26 (near Tonbridge) due to a serious collision
The A21 is closed northbound between A228 (near Pembury) and the A26 (near Tonbridge) due to a serious collision. Kent Police are on scene conducting an...
First picture of father of one Jason Bent who was mowed down on Peckham High Street in South East London
First Picture of Man who was mowed down on Busy Peckham High street He might be dead but he is not gone” the words of Mary Bent the mother who lost her...
PC Colin Dunne, from Workington Division, and PC Alun Masters, from Kendal Division, responded to calls that children had been seen clinging to the rocks near the disused Maryport Lighthouse
Two Cumbria Police officers who plunged into the sea risking their safety to rescue a pair of stranded youngsters have been nominated for The National Police...
Alleged ‘organiser’ for £100m cash mule network arrested by the NCA
A man suspected of being a key figure in an international money laundering network responsible for moving tens of millions of pounds out of the UK has been...
Police officer critial after machete attack in Leyton
A Police officer is being treated in hospital after being attacked following a vehicle stop in Leyton. At just after midnight on Thursday, 8 August uniformed...
Yesterday evening just after 6pm in Portsmouth, Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called to deal with a fire to a ‘persons reported’ fire on the...
Police are appealing for information following a report of a rape of a teenage boy in Gloucester
Officers received a report yesterday that the boy had been sexually assaulted in Tredworth Cemetery, Tredworth on Sunday 11 October. A cordon is in place while...
Police seal off Jackie Spencer Bridge in Gosport After a Body is found
Emergency services were called to Clay Hill Road just after 9am this morning following reports of a body in the water. The body is believe to be of missing...
Burglar charged for multiple house breaking
A suspected burglar has been charged after two break-ins were reported in the Maidstone area. Kent Police was called following a burglary at a house in Batten...
COVID19 Whats App Scam Message is not from the Goverment
Please be aware of COVID SCAMS. These include text messages and WhatsApp messages claiming you can get £100 from the government for staying at home. Please...
Detectives are hunting a knifeman after a businessman stabbed in a suspected street robbery at the weekend lost his fight for life in hospital. The 33-year-old...
Pensioner Left Fighting for His Life after Collision on the A3100 near Milford in Surrey
Man believed to be in his 80’s taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Milford Officers from Surrey Roads Policing are appealing for...
Police find body of a woman on beach in Eastbourne
Sussex Police have reported that they have found a female’s body on the beach at Eastbourne this morning. Police were called after a member of the public...
Teenager critical after stabbing in East London
Police are working at the scene of a stabbing at 4.13pm in #Chingford Road #E4. An 18 year old man was stabbed in the leg his condition is critical. Officers...
Driver of 450K Super Car that left Four People in Hospitial has been arrested by Police
The driver of a 450K Ferrari 485 has been arrested following a six-car crash in Croydon last night (November 6). Emergency services were called to Gravel Hill...
Coastguard teams from Hillhead and Portsmouth deployed after two people stuk in the mud
Coastguard teams from Hillhead, Portsmouth and Gosport & Fareham were deployed after two people were stuck 220metre in mud near to the M275 in Portsmouth...
Breaking: Isle of Wight Street in Lockdown after teenager is rushed to hospital after being stabbed
A teenager has been stabbed in an attack in Cowes on the Isle of Wight in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Emergency services rushed to the area after...
A crane has partially collapsed amid high winds in Kingston
A crane has partially collapsed amid high winds in #Kingston. The crane is believed to be located on a building site which forms part of the Kingston...