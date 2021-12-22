BREAKING LONDON SOUTHWARK

A man has been convicted of the kidnap and sexual assault of a vulnerable young woman in west London in the summer of 2019

December 22, 2021
Sharif Abbas, 30 of Nightingale Road, N11 was found guilty of kidnap and sexual assault on Monday, 20 December following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody to appear for sentencing at the same court on the week commencing Monday, 28 February 2022.
At around 6am on Sunday, 16 June 2019, a 19-year-old woman fell down a set of stairs as she walked from one platform to another at Bond Street tube station suffering a head injury and a broken wrist.
She made her way to a platform where, suffering from a profusely bleeding head injury that exposed her skull, she sat down.
Sharif Abbas approached the young woman and offered to help her. He led her out of the station, putting on a ‘high vis’ vest as he went, and after telling her to wait for him, scouted out an empty basement of a nearby building.
He then brought her back to the basement, telling her he needed to examine her for injuries, at which point he sexually assaulted her.
When Abbas entered the building’s basement he had unknowingly triggered a silent alarm.
Police attended to investigate the alarm and found Abbas with the injured woman under a covered walkway where they were not visible to passers-by at street level.
On entry, officers found Abbas standing behind the victim with his hands under her clothing and the fly of his jeans undone.
Abbas was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and was taken to a north London police station.
The victim was taken by London Ambulance Service (LAS) to a west London hospital where she underwent surgery for a broken wrist and received treatment for a serious head injury. She has since made a full recovery from those injuries.
