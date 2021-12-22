A man has been convicted of the kidnap and sexual assault of a vulnerable young woman in west London in the summer of 2019
The ringleader of a criminal gang that attempted to flood the UK with more than 79 million illegal cigarettes has been jailed for more than eight years
Unemployed Ary Majeed, of Tennyson Road, Coventry, spearheaded an illegal cigarette and money laundering operation, using a fleet of vehicles and a network of...
Officers from our Serious and Organised Crime Unit arrested a man in Birmingham this morning and seized in excess of £100,000 worth of class A drugs
. Officers from the newly named unit – formerly known as the Specialist Crime Department – attended two addresses in the city as part of an ongoing...
Officers descended on South Wight supported by Helicopter
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have descended on the South Wight this evening Armed Roads Policing officers supported by a dog unit and an NPAS...
Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Bromley have named a man they urgently want to trace in connection with their enquiries
Detectives investigating the rape of a woman in Bromley have named a man they urgently want to trace in connection with their enquiries. William Trotter, 39 ...
Two men from Luton were found guilty and jailed for raping and assaulting a woman, after police were called by concerned members of the public who heard her screams.
Alyas Hussain, 41, of Newark Road, and 38-year-old Slamet Nazir, of Cavendish Road, were both found guilty by a jury at Luton Crown Court. At around 12.30pm...
Murder investigation after man is stabbed to death in Kentish town
Police were called to Highgate Road, NW5 shortly before 7.40pm on Monday, 15 February following reports of a stabbing. Officers attended alongside London...
New information has emerge as search continues for Missing Gosport pensioner
As police continue to search for missing Joyce who has now been missing for over 48 hours close friends of Joyce have revealed that popular pensioner is scared...
Concerns for missing Lambeth woman
Brenna Wilson is missing from #Kennington #Lambeth since 2.30pm today (5th December 2019). Police have concerns for her welfare so if seen please do not...
Police helicopter scrambled in late-night search in Maidstone
A police helicopter was scrambled to carry out a search in the early hours of Thursday morning following a request from Kent Police Officers were...
Three arrested after Whiteley robbery
Three boys have been arrested after a mobile phone was stolen in a robbery in Whiteley yesterday (Sunday 27 June). The incident happened on Rookery Avenue near...
Seventeen year old stabbed on a bus
#Barnet A 17 year old boy has been rushed to a central London hospital after being stabbed on a bus in Cricklewood Lane, Barnet. Scotland Yard say police were...
Life changing collision involving motorbike closes Putney Hill in South West London
Emergency services were called at around 1.30am on Tuesday after a collision involving a motorbike. A rider was treated for what is understood to be life...
Police urge festive revellers to stay safe and think of others
Celebrate responsibly and safely during the festive season is one of the messages being issued by Kent Police and partner agencies in Ramsgate in the run-up to...
Man charged with murder of his mum and arson charges
A man has been charged with a murder in Islington On Tuesday, 10 December, Joel Ellis 35, (18.2.84) of Kingard Walk, N7 was charged with the murder on 26...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A417 near Stanford in the Vale, Oxfordshire, in which a woman has tragically died
At 12.13pm yesterday, officers were called to reports of a collision between an HGV and two cars, a silver Mercedes and a red Mercury on the A417 at the...
Rapid assistance motorcycles carrying emergency fuel to combat breakdowns on UK Motorways
Rapid assistance motorcycles carrying emergency fuel to combat breakdowns and ease congestion are being used on the M5 Oldbury scheme. It is the first time...
Police appeal for missing 12 year old from Woolwich
Police in Greenwich are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy from Woolwich, SE18. Alvaro Ferreras Gonzalez was last seen at...
15 firefighters rushed to hospital after mass chemical leak in West Thurrock
Fire Crews remain at the scene of a chemical incident in West Thurrock that unfolded just after 4.30pm on Monday evening. The complicated incident is still...
RAF 100 Years on the Isle of Wight
Newport,Isle of Wight Sunday 1st April 2018 Founded on April 1 1918, the Royal Air Force is celebrating its 100th anniversary this Easter weekend. Members and...
Former scout leader Antony Allen has been sentenced to 11 years in jail
A former scout leader has been sentenced to 11 years in jail after being convicted of a string of sexual offences involving minors he met through his voluntary...
Police appeal after man carries out indecent act in Marchwood
Police are seeking more information after a man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Marchwood. The incident took place at around 9.30am on Thursday...
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident involving a horse and rider on Saturday
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident involving a horse and rider on Saturday (4 April). Police were called to Gangers Hill around 4.30pm...
Homes this evening have been left without power again. Resident in the Gosport area have been hit for a second time this week with a loss of power. Southern...