A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of a man and a woman at a house in North Yorkshire
The collision involved a silver van, a white car and a silver car on the A39
At 4:53 PM on Thursday 19th November Police were notified of a three vehicle collision which occurred on the A39 at the main junction for Tripsen, near the...
Detectives investigating the murder of a 18-year-old man in Waltham Forest have named the victim as they continue to appeal for information.
Alex Ajanaku was believed to have been sitting with a group of friends when he was shot in Beaumont Road in the early hours of Wednesday, 1 September. Police...
Fire rips through Two Peckham Properties
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire on Scylla Road in Peckham this evening (Friday 22nd November 2019). The loft space of one...
No evidence found of missing Suzy I. Worcestershire search
Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service have concluded their search of land in Pershore, Worcestershire as part of the investigation into the 1986...
A brother and sister have been jailed this week for robbing an elderly Birmingham man they knew.
A brother and sister have been jailed this week for robbing an elderly Birmingham man they knew. Hayley Fisher, of no fixed address, and Colin Fisher, of...
A murder investigation is underway after a woman died from her injuries in hospital.
A murder investigation is underway after a woman died from her injuries in hospital. On Wednesday, 10 June, at about 9pm police were alerted to welfare...
Online Shopping after Brexit
The United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union has had a knock-on effect on many aspects of our daily lives. Most of us probably don’t...
Mass Brawls leaves Multiple stabbed in Sutton
A mass brawl believed to have involved between forty to Sixty has been a number of people stabbed on Sunday evening. Armed Police along with TGS officers...
Have you seen wanted man Adrian Lee?
Adrian, 25 is missing from Droitwich and he is wanted for ABH. He is known to frequent the West Midlands and it is thought he might be in Malvern, Worcester...
The fatal stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea has tonight been declared as a terrorist incident, with the investigation being led by Counter Terrorism Policing
The investigation is being led by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command who are working closely with colleagues from the Eastern Region Specialist...
Man jailed for life after Medway hospital arson attack
An arsonist who started two fires close to oxygen tanks and MRI scanners at Medway Maritime Hospital has been jailed for life. Luke French entered the hospital...
Have you seen missing Darren Gracie from Andover ?
The 41-year-old was last seen in the Genoa Court area of Andover and we are concerned for his safety. Darren is believed to still be in the Andover area. He is...
Officers investigating an incident where a bus driver was verbally abused and spat at are appealing for the public’s help to identify a person they wish to speak to
The incident took place on a route 83 bus travelling in the vicinity of Wembley Stadium at around 22:40hrs on Friday, 16 April. A man, who was not...
A Catholic priest has been charged with four historic sexual offences against boys following an investigation by police safeguarding officers in Leeds and Wakefield
Father Patrick Smythe, aged 77, has been charged with four counts of indecent assault on four boys aged under 16 in Leeds and Skipton between 1979 and 1983...
Major Search Operation on River Medina For Distressed Kayaker
A Major Search operation has been launched this evening involving Three Coastguard Search and Rescue Teams from across the Isle of Wight and the Cowes RNLI...
World Champion Glider Pilot named after Fatal Crash Near Basingstoke
A woman who died in a Power Gliding accident has been named by Police today as Kay Draper. She represented the British hang gliding team that won the first...
Driver freed with cutting equipment after collision on the A249 near Bobbing
Firefighters were called to the scene of a crash involving a car on the Maidstone-bound A249 near the Bobbing junction where a man was trapped in his vehicle...
Major Road closure in Winchester following Gas leak
Romsey Road in Winchester is closed as gas engineers repair a fault at a nearby site. Engineers have advised that they will be dealing with this incident until...
Criminal damage caused to 12 vehicles parked in Lydd is being investigated by Kent Police officers, who are appealing for witnesses. The vehicles, which were...
Car and motorbike involved in a collision sees Burghfield Road in Reading closed
Police have closed Burghfield Road in Reading this afternoon following a serious collision. The road is closed in both directions and there are reports of ...
Polish national found guilty of Westcliffe killing
A man who attacked and killed his friend in Westcliff has been convicted of his manslaughter following work by Essex specialist detectives who investigate the...
20K reward offered in Seun McMillan murder
A reward of £20,000 is being offered one-year on from the murder of Seun McMillan in north London. The reward is available for information that leads to the...
Concern for missing Regan White from Brighton
Police are concerned for missing teenager Regan White from Brighton. Regan, 14, was last in contact on Sunday (16 July) but has not been seen since Friday 14...
Two Metropolitan Police Service officers have been charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into inappropriate images taken at a murder scene
The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that two Police Constables, PC Deniz Jaffer, aged 47, and PC Jamie Lewis, 32, have been charged with misconduct in...