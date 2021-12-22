A schoolgirl who was knocked down and killed by a car had a “smile that could light up the world”, her family said
Any assembly linked to the Extinction Rebellion ‘Autumn Uprising’…must now cease their protest(s) within London
On Monday, 14 October 2019, the Metropolitan Police Service imposed the following condition upon the ongoing Extinction Rebellion demonstrations in central...
Half of the external extraction system at the rear of the property from the ground floor to the roof was damaged by fire
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire at a restaurant with flats above on Kilburn High Road in Kilburn. Half of the external...
Missing Sussex Mum and Daughter may be in Hiding on the Isle of Wight
Police are extremely concerned for a missing Sussex woman and her 6-year-old daughter and say that the pair may be on the Isle of Wight. Eleanor Cutting, known...
Two left fighting for their lives after head on collision in Essex
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Hatfield Broad Oak which has left two people with serious life-changing injuries.Officers...
Man stabbed at Saturday night party
Detectives are appealing for information after an 18-year-old man was stabbed following a party in Hackney. At approximately 11.15pm on Saturday 30 March...
Detectives investigating the death of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth on Thursday, 20 August have made a fifth arrest
Detectives investigating the death of 20-year-old Salem Koudou in Lambeth on Thursday, 20 August have made a fifth arrest. A 21-year-old man was arrested on...
Stefano Marescotti, the presenter on the QVC television channel that is based in Chiswick Business Park has been found dead
Marescotti was the subject of a missing persons appeal when colleagues and friends both in this country and Italy became concerned when they hadn’t heard...
A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers sustained stab wounds in Princetown
A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two police officers sustained stab wounds in Princetown in the early hours of this...
Colchester: Four men jailed for drugs conspiracy
Main article content Navigation Brought to justice 16:22 21/05/2021 20210521 Colchester Four men jailed for drugs conspiracy 1-600px.jpg Pictured: Jake Gregory...
PM: To win this battle, we must work together to build an impregnable shield around all our people
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will co-host the virtual Coronavirus Global Response International Pledging Conference. The Prime Minister will call on...
Body found of missing Ashford Man
A man’s body was found in Kingsnorth Woods in Ashford at around 7:44am this morning. Police had been searching for 20-year-old Sam Smythson, who went missing...
Three men who ran cannabis cultivations in Faversham and Herne Bay have been jailed for more than seven years
Three men who ran cannabis cultivations in Faversham and Herne Bay have been jailed for more than seven years. Haxhi Gjocera, Diamant Jaku and Ajet Nerguti...
New guidance for households with possible COVID-19 infection
New guidance to stay at home for 14 days if someone in your household has symptoms of COVID-19 is the focus of the next stage of a public awareness campaign...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone #missing from #Berkhamsted
Lauren Tyler, aged 16, was last seen at lunchtime on 24 May in Hemel Hempstead. She is described as 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white...
Man Airlifted after Woolwich Stabbing
A man in his 20s was stabbed in Academy Road by Shooters Hill Road around 3:28pm on Sunday afternoon. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with...
Officers in the West Midlands want to speak to this man following a burglary
Officers in the West Midlands want to speak to this man following a burglary in Weoley Castle #Birmingham. Jewellery, cash and tools were stolen from a house...
Three men who carried out a kidnap in Ramsgate, demanding thousands of pounds from the victim’s family, have been jailed
Three men who carried out a kidnap in Ramsgate, demanding thousands of pounds from the victim’s family, have been jailed. During the afternoon of Wednesday 23...
Police appeal following car fire in Kent
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a report that a car was on fire in Kemsing. It was reported at 6.15pm on Tuesday 31 July that a woman was seen...
Apple watch snatched in Portsmouth street Robbery
Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Portsmouth on Monday evening (November 11). Just before 8pm, a woman was assaulted at a bus stop on...
Lucky Escape captured on dashcam more than can be said for the cars
Emergency services were called to a two-car crash on Lidsing Road at the junction with Yelsted Lane at Lidsing near Lordswood around 3:36pm yesterday afternoon...
The National Crime Agency has issued a wanted appeal after a man charged with firearms offences failed to appear at court
Clinton Blakey, 35, of Dunstarn Drive, Leeds, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ court today [29 Oct] after being charged with offences relating to the...
Two firearms and 34 bullets have been recovered and seized following a firearms search warrant lead by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command
DI Adam Seton, said: “The Coronavirus pandemic has reduced violent crime significantly, but it has not stopped our tenacious officers from going out and...
Man accused of murdering 16-year-old schoolgirl Louise Smith, has entered day two at Winchester Crown Court
Shane Lee Mays, 30 of Somborne Drive in Havant is accused of killing Louise after her body was discovered in the Havant Thicket woodland on the 21st May...