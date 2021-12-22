Pregnant women and children battled exposure as freezing temperatures grip the UK over night to cross the Channel in sinking Dinghy sparking major Rescue

Migrants battled exposure as freezing temperatures grip the UK overnight on Wednesday Just after 3am the Coastguard search plane using a thermal imaging camera picked up the first vessel with 25 plus being shadowed by the French War Ship near to the Channel Tunnel crossing.

A number of emergency calls were made to the French Coastguard and the UK Coastguard made claiming that some onboard were suffering from Hypothermia and were in distress.

The French Warship Abeille Languedoc shadowed the distressed vessel before being picked up by the RNLI Dungeness lifeboat just after 4.30am on Wednesday morning.

One lady on board was Seven months pregnant was rescued from the vessel that is understood to have been badly repaired and was taking on water.

The lifeboat had to leave the boat at sea moment after the persons on board were rescued the boat filled with water.

Kent Police and Two Coastguard search and rescue team from Dungeness and Folkestone were all called to assist along with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) from Dungeness Power. A five-year boy and woman were treated by Police medics for suspected Hypothermia

There is no let-up in the number of migrants trying to get across. A source within rescue services said with so many on the boats there’s a real concern we could see another tragedy.’

More people left France’s northern shores earlier than usual on Wednesday to take advantage of the relatively calm sea conditions, although the water was bitterly cold and the weather on minus figures.

The crossings are now in record numbers. The number of people using small boats or dinghies to cross the Channel has risen sharply this year despite the dangers, and the issue has become an increasing point of friction between London and Paris.

Selfish Human traffickers overload the dinghies with passengers, leaving the boats barely afloat and at the mercy of waves with engines that have barely any fuel.

Despite Home Secretary Priti Patel saying that stopping people from making their way from France on small boats was her “number one priority”.