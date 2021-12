The 65-year-old left her home at 9.30am this morning (December 22) and it is believed she was driving a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec.

Vivienne is slim, 5’6” with brown hair and a scar on her forehead. It is possible she was wearing a long dark puffer jacket or coat.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is urged to call us on 999 and quote serial 1131 of 22/12.